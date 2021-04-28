Of the $39.4 million spent through March 25 in eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax revenue, around $23 million could be considered as going toward recurring expenses, according information provided by Searcy officials.
That works out to close to $3.3 million per year over the first almost seven years of the tax, although for possible future tax purposes that doesn’t account for one-time needs that could crop up, and some of the recurring costs could be “years out,” according to Councilman Mike Chalenburg, who has tracked the eight-year plan.
Mayor Kyle Osborne has said during citizens focus group meetings organized after voters in February rejected making the tax permanent that the city will be short around $6.5 million per year after the tax sunsets in June 2022 and will have to cut services if no new tax is passed. However, Chalenburg said that “where he is getting that number is this fund brings in roughly $6 million a year,” including money that was used on one-time expenses, such as the $5 million swim center, $1.9 million new Fire Station No. 2 and $870,000 Information Technology Department building.
“It was projected to bring in $6.4 million a year,” Chalenburg said. “It started out below that. At this point, I think it has kind of caught up. I don’t have it exactly, but it’s $6-plus million a year that we will not be getting if it is not renewed.
“The things that are ongoing like LOPFI, sanitation vehicles, all that stuff, the money is going to have to come from somewhere and the choice is to quit offering some kind of service to save some money. ... It’s always a matter of how much money do we have and how much should we spend on such and so. If the money available goes down, then spending has to go down.”
City Clerk/Treasurer Jerry Morris said that $42,786,018.27 in revenue from the tax had been collected through March 25, with $376,745.07 earned in interest. He provided a list of expenditures from the revenue and he, Chalenburg and Councilman David Morris, who was mayor when the tax was passed in 2014, each gave some insight into what would be considered ongoing or recurring expenses.
According to the chart provided by Jerry Morris, $3,445,419.48 had been spent on staffing needs, which the officials said would be a recurring expense.
“The Sanitation Department tells me right now they are bad in need of employees but mainly employees with commercial drivers licenses to drive the big trucks,” David Morris said. “Right now, they can’t get them. You look at about every marquee in town, a store, a fast food restaurant, a convenience store, it says ‘Hiring now’ on it.
“A lot of people with this pandemic didn’t work or got various compensations or whatever and said, ‘Gosh, we can make it at home just as good as we can without going out and working.’ Unless we can pay adequate compensation and salaries and benefits, we lose good employees to other private sector-type jobs. That has always been a problem.”
Although street paving, which has cost $5.4 million, and drainage work, which has cost $3.8 million, also were counted as recurring expenses, Chalenburg said it may be years before that work is needed again.
He said the average street needs to be resurfaced every 20 to 25 years.
“Now, most of what we used eight-year money for is things like Country Club [Road improvement] and the road out to the Searcy City Center for those improvements,” Chalenburg said. “We have used that for bigger projects but it is going to come back at some point, but that’s years out.”
Concerning drainage costs, he said hopefully the money the city has spent in that area “will be as close to permanent as anything can. In other words, I’m thinking 50 to 70 years before we have to do anything with those.”
If that $9.2 million is deducted from the recurring expenses, the yearly average ongoing need is reduced to around $2 million.
One of the primary ongoing expenses, the officials said, is for the police and retirement fund. The city has put $4.26 million toward LOPFI from the eight-year fund and has to contribute annually.
Chalenburg said the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System was started “in the early 2000s, I believe. Cities were responsible for their own police and retirement funds and some did a better job than others. The Legislature decided it was time to do something that would ensure the police and firefighters everywhere had an equitable chance at retirement, I guess you might say, and so they started LOPFI.
“Theoretically, LOPFI is supposed to at some point become where our payments will go down, Right now, we pay somewhere around $700,000 a year in addition to the quarter-million to fund the police and fire retirement, so that is going to keep going,” he said. “It just has to.”
Another ongoing expense is city vehicles, especially police vehicles, for which $974,000 has been spent from the eight-year fund.
“Contrary to what the gentleman said the other night [at the April focus group meeting], police cars wear out. They just do,” Chalenburg said. “One-hunder thousand miles on a police car is worth 300,000 miles on yours or my car just because it’s slow, lots of turns and that kind of stuff. There needs to be an annual thing to refresh those. We need to replace some of them every year, but [the time factor] can be rolling.”
Sanitation trucks, for which around $1.5 million has been spent, also don’t have a long life expectancy, between 5-7 years, Chalenburg said.
“It is slow city driving, lots of turns, lots of stops, so there is going to be the problem there,” he said. “We got some out there that are 20-plus years driving around. They are going to break.”
He also said the trash containers, for which $399,000 was spent, also would wear out.
“Various vehicle replacement” also cost the city $276,000, while $1.1 million was spent on a tower truck. Chalenburg said the old tower truck for the Searcy Fire Department lasted 25 to 30 years, so it would be a long time before another one of those would be needed. He said the battalion chief’s truck, which cost $42,000, should last quite a while, too.
Other vehicles listed as expenses were the street sweeper, brush truck and bucket truck, but officials seemed to feel they should last a good number of years.
Chalenburg said he doesn’t think the city goes through a lot of vehicles but that there are a lot of vehicles in the city. “If you drive by the old fire station on Market, you will see a community service van that is there; it is a little embarrassing, but it works.”
David Morris said the city had operated on only its half-cent permanent tax for so long that “we fell behind in so many different areas of maintaining equipment, and keeping good, dependable, reliable equipment was one of the worst problems that I saw when I took office in 2011 – and that’s not just equipment that people think about such as streets and road equipment and sanitation equipment, but I’m talking about in terms if police vehicles, fire vehicles and also all the other department vehicles.”
“Our city employee Phil Watson was driving a truck that the wheels were just about to fall right off of it,” he said. “He was going around and inspecting building sites and things of that nature to keep buildings all up to code, electrical, plumbing, constructional codes. Parks and Recreation had a bunch of what I’m going to call old junker pickup trucks they were operating off of, so we had to bring a lot of the equipment up to speed, and there again, that’s where we felt the eight-year plan would do and accomplish that.”
He said although the eight-year plan is almost over and a lot of vehicles and equipment have been purchased “that doesn’t end the fact that they are being used every day and continuously wearing out.”
“I look at some of those sanitation trucks we bought right off the bat and I think those things are looking old and tattered right now,” Morris said. “I got to think back and remember they have been out on the street since 2015; six years they have been out there operating. A friend of mine drives over-the-road trucks, 18-wheelers, and he said he can get so many thousand miles out of mine, and I said, ‘You are not stop and starting at every mailbox either, are you?’ and he said, ‘Lord no, I will get into it and drive to Dallas.’”
Among other things included in the eight-year plan that Chalenburg also believes the city still needs is the Reserve and Opportunity Fund created by it. The amount budgeted for that in the plan was $2,899,501. The fund has been used for such things as bringing back the Holiday of Lights and for grant matching opportunities.
“We were at the point when this [the 1 percent tax] was approved where we were barely able to apply for airport grants, because the way the federal grants work at least, you have to spend 50 percent of the grant and then you can get reimbursed for that 50 percent,” Chalenburg said. “Then, you have to spend the rest of it and get reimbursed for the rest of it. We didn’t have enough cash on hand to be able to reliably promise we can do that. We now have a decent amount of money in the bank to cover things like that.”
David Morris mentioned the Holiday of Lights, saying that when he took office the city didn’t have any Christmas lights.
“It was something we could do without in lieu of using that money for something that was much more of a vital service,” he said. “In the first Christmas that I was in office, we didn’t have any Christmas lights up and, boy, you think about hearing about it, I heard it. I heard it in all description types from people all over town, everybody.
“We built that [Christmas lights] into that eight-year plan to be able to do some things like the Holiday of Lights and beautification that people were wanting us to do to improve the quality of life here in Searcy. We did that and built that in, but here again, that is stuff that doesn’t last forever. It takes maintenance ... and it’s expected to be added to each year. Everything you do seems like an ongoing expenditure that you have to maintain. On that half-percent, we were just barely able to sustain the very basic services. There is a lot of justification why we need additional revenue.”
Chalenburg said he believes the focus group meetings have created more understanding about the city’s expenses, especially with the group in the middle of the tax debate that is actually listening and learning.
“You’ve got some who are gung-ho for it [the 1 percent] and you have some who are adamantly opposed to it,” he said.
The next focus group meeting will be held May 6 at the Carmichael Community Center after the Searcy City Council agenda meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
