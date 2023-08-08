“Aromatherapy helped calm my brain” while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after getting out of the military, says Curby Alexander, who, along with his wife, La Tealkia, are in their second year as Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market vendors.

The Curby Candle Creations booth offers handmade soap, candles, wax melts, lotion, body butter, perfume oils and body spray. Curby said they have been in business since 2015, but he has a full-time job, too.

