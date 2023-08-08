“Aromatherapy helped calm my brain” while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after getting out of the military, says Curby Alexander, who, along with his wife, La Tealkia, are in their second year as Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market vendors.
The Curby Candle Creations booth offers handmade soap, candles, wax melts, lotion, body butter, perfume oils and body spray. Curby said they have been in business since 2015, but he has a full-time job, too.
He said he served in the U.S. Army until 1987. He began aromatherapy after leaving to help with his PTSD.
“I’m from Elaine, Ark. We just moved back from Georgia,” he said. La Teaikia said she is from Searcy.
All of their work for their vendor business is done in their Searcy home. La Teaikia said they learned their craft on YouTube. “I also have a bachelor’s degree in product development so I use that as well.” She said she received her degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, graduating in 2016. “I love my Razorbacks.” She also is going back to school to study finance, this time at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.
Concerning being a vendor at the market, La Teaikia said she would encourage others to do the same. “It’s a good steppingstone so I encourage anybody that has a hobby or free time to do it and come out. They will be surprised.”
“... It’s good to get to know our community. We really love being able to talk and get to meet all the people. It’s really soothing. We’ve learned a lot about Searcy – things that I didn’t even know.”
The market is open from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.
The Alexanders, according to La Teaikia, do some other events in addition to the market, “but not a lot because he [Curby] does not like to travel. We do go to Beebe sometime and we do the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.”
She said they also get feedback on social media. “We actually got some comments on Facebook about our soap that they really loved our charcoal soap. We are on TikTok, Instagram and we have our website.”
When asked which of their items is the most popular, the Alexanders both answered “the body butter.”
“People like the strawberry paradise and the pink ice the most,” La Teaikia said. Curby added, “Actually I find that a lot of guys buy the body butter and lotion for themselves.”
He said his favorite scent is Apollo. “It’s masculine but when you put it on, you feel like you can accomplish anything, you feel like a god.” La Teaikia added, “it’s a very warm scent.”
La Tealkia said they change out their products “season to season, just depending on what’s working and what’s not working. Most of our scents are seasonal. We do have have some that are year-round, but we switch out products. We’ll be switching out body butters and stuff soon.”
She said they also “have a bunch of products in the works.” La Teaikia stressed that “everything is homemade and all natural made with shea butter, mango butter and aloe vera so if you have problems with eczema, our lotions and body butters are perfect for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.