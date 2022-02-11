The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday that White County District Court Mark Derrick is immune from a lawsuit accusing him of running a "debtor's prison."
Justices upheld a lower court's decision dismissing the lawsuit filed in 2018 against Derrick on behalf of six residents. The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the suit accusing Derrick of imposing substantial fines against people convicted of minor infractions without any inquiry about their ability to pay.
In its ruling, the court said Derrick had judicial immunity because he acted within his capacity as a judge. Justices said in their ruling that "absolute judicial immunity is a defense that appellants cannot surmount."
The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law said it was disappointed with the court's ruling and was considering its next steps.
The lawsuit was similar to other complaints the group has filed in Arkansas and elsewhere focusing on the problem of poor defendants being jailed for not paying fines and fees they could never afford.
"Whatever next steps that we take, we will continue to fight these same practices, which are practices that criminalize poverty and disproportionately affect Black and Brown people," Arthur Ago, director of the Criminal Justice Project for the group, said.
One justice, in a concurring opinion, said the ruling wasn't an endorsement of practices in Derrick's court and called the claims against him "disturbing" if true.
"I encourage our court to actively seek methods to ensure that our district courts administer justice with the professionalism that all people deserve," Justice Courtney Rae Hudson's opinion said. "Perhaps, for instance, livestreaming proceedings could add a measure of accountability."
The decision affirmed the ruling by specially appointed Judge David Laser in White County Circuit Court in a lawsuit filed by Nikita Lee Mahoney, Kimberly Ann Snodgrass, Christopher Snodgrass, Detrick Brandon, Tina Marie Phares and Dazarious Bragg. Derrick is district judge for eight cities in White and Prairie counties.
In background for the case, the justices wrote that "the appellants, who appeared before Judge Derrick as criminal defendants, were convicted of various misdemeanors and subject to court-imposed fines. In different manners and with varying frequency, the appellants failed to pay their court-imposed fines, which often resulted in jail time and additional fines."
They wrote that the lawsuit argued that Derrick "(1) did not consider appointing an attorney for indigent defendants at the first court appearance; (2) set bail according to a uniform schedule, without regard to a defendants ability to pay; (3) fined defendants according to a uniform fine schedule, without considering their ability to pay; (4) set a uniform payment plan for defendants, without determining whether the plan caused hardship; (5) jailed defendants for failing to pay their fines, without determining whether the failure to pay was willful; and (6) suspended defendants' driver's license without notice or an opportunity to be heard."
In ruling in favor of Derrick, Laser found that "Derrick was entitled to judicial immunity because he acted within the scope of his judicial authority" and "the appellants' requested relief was retrospective, and, to the extent they couched it as prospective, the alleged future harm was uncertain and speculative."
The appeal was based around the argument that Derrick "was not acting in his judicial capacity, but rather in an administrative capacity" and they should be granted "prospective relief" because it "would allow them to overcome the defense of judicial immunity."
The justices found that since Derrick tells defendants that if they cannot afford an attorney the court will appoint one, "the appointment of council is clearly a judicial function, which Judge Derrick carries out in his judicial capacity."
Further, they found that a judge "must set money bail if he determine that there is not other way to reasonably ensure the appearance of a defendant in court. ... Consequently, judges' decision concerning bond are made in their judicial capacities."
Regarding fines and "uniform payment schedules," the justices wrote that state law "governs the assessment and collection of court-imposed fines," granting authority to both fine and "establish installment plans. As with bond, Judge Derrick makes these decisions in his judicial capacity."
They wrote that "permitting court clerks to grant payment extensions or accept partial payment at their discretion" also does not make court-imposed fines an administrative duty. "Judges may often ask their subordinates to perform tasks on their behalf to promote the administration of justice. ... The administration of fines is purely an adjudicative, i.e., judicial function."
"The above analysis equally applies to the appellants' allegations that Judge Derrick wrongfully imprison defendants who fail to pay their fines," the justices wrote. "The decision to imprison a defendant for his failure to pay court-imposed fines stems from the ability to impose the fines initially. ... Thus, as with all other challenged acts, Judge Derrick's decision to imprison defendants who are delinquent on their fines is unquestionably an exercise of his judicial authority."
The justice also ruled concerning "prospective relief" that "seeking a declaratory judgment that past actions are unconstitutional is not a claim for prospective declaratory relief. ... It is not enough that appellants claim that Judge Derrick's actions will 'continue to cause irreparable harm' or 'continue to suffer economic loss.'"
"The record demonstrates that appellants seek retrospective declaratory relief, which is insufficient to overcome judicial immunity," the justices wrote. "As a result, absolute judicial immunity is a defense the appellants cannot surmount, and the circuit court properly granted Judge Derrick's motion for summary judgment."
