The Beebe City Council candidate ruled ineligible in court Friday won on election day and was waiting Wednesday to hear from the Arkansas Supreme Court concerning his appeal of the ruling.
Former Councilman David Pruitt was chosen by voters Tuesday for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat held by incumbent Linda Anthony. Pruitt received 1,535 votes (59.66 percent) to Linda Anthony’s 1,038 (40.34) in the unofficial results. (All three of Beebe’s incumbents who were being challenged lost.)
Anthony, along with three other council members, Mayor Mike Robertson and a Beebe resident, had filed a petition for a declaratory judgment against Pruitt’s eligibility because he pleaded guilty in 2016 to a misdemeanor election law violation for voting twice (once during early voting and then on election day).
The petitioners also asked that votes for Pruitt not be counted, his name be removed from the ballot and that he not be certified if he won.
White County Circuit Court Judge Craig Hannah ruled for the declaratory judgment, but that the votes for him must be counted so that an appeal could be made to the state Supreme Court.
Pruitt’s appeals attorney, Cory Bates from the Tellez Law Firm in North Little Rock, said Wednesday morning concerning Pruitt’s election victory that “we are really excited for David. It’s super great news.”
“What I know that is going to happen now, we are in the process of lodging the record with the Supreme Court so the appeal is still on,” Bates said. “The lower court, the circuit court ordered that the votes be counted, that they be certified and that a winner be declared, so as soon as we get the record lodged today, we will be doing a motion for expedited proceedings in the Supreme Court to get them to hear the case very quickly so we can get a decision on the declaratory judgment order before the deadline, which I believe is November 13th.
“Once we get the record lodged, we will file that motion. Honestly, our brief is already prepared and ready to go. We’re ready to file once we get the expedited schedule from the Supreme Court and depending on what the Supreme Court gives as far as a time line for the other parties to respond – it’s usually in expedited situations like these seven days but they may even do it more quickly. They will get their brief in and we will have a chance to reply if we think it’s necessary and the Supreme Court should issue an opinion before the deadline [Nov. 13].”
Anthony told The Daily Citizen on Wednesday that she didn’t have much to say concerning Pruitt’s victory “because it’s still up in the hands of the courts.”
If the Supreme Court upholds Hannah’s ruling, Anthony would retain her seat on the council. However, White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said Wednesday that he still had not received a court order to not certify Pruitt as the winner.
Reached Tuesday night after the unofficial election results were announced, Pruitt said. “I am so happy, I am just thankful to God for having mercy and grace on me and just blessing me with people to vote for me. Man, it’s awesome.”
“I am just so thankful. I’m just blown away by the citizens of Beebe who said, ‘You know what? We are just ready for a change. We’re ready and enough is enough,’” Pruitt said. “I think they [city officials] came down on me hard. I think they were coming at me. We’ll get all this behind us and get our city in the right direction and become an open, transparent city and get the city involved and let them know what exactly is going on have them a part of making all the decisions. It’s not about City Council making all the decisions, It’s about the citizens and serving our citizens.”
In other Beebe City Council races, there will be a runoff Dec. 1 in the Ward 3, Position 2 race with Wes McAfee and Shannon Woods advancing. Incumbent Dale Bass was defeated. In unofficial results, McAfee got 1,101 votes (42.53 percent) and Woods received 915 (35.34). Bass received 573 (22.13).
“It was my first time running for office and I have really enjoyed getting to meet so many citizens and I have greatly appreciated all of the support and all of the votes and hopefully after the runoff, I will get to fully serve the citizens of Beebe,” Woods said.
In unofficial results for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat, Danny Mahoney defeated incumbent Lee McLane. Mahoney had 1,774 votes (68.57) and McLane received 813 (31.43).
