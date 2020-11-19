The Arkansas Supreme Court has affirmed White County Circuit Judge Craig Hannah’s ruling that Beebe Councilman-elect David Pruitt is ineligible to hold public office.
Following the Supreme Court's decision Thursday, Pruitt’s lead attorney, Lana Fraser, said it is a sad day for Beebe voters who elected Pruitt over incumbent Linda Anthony. Pruitt, whose election was confirmed last Friday by the White County Election Commission, received 1,546 votes (59.69 percent) to Anthony's 1,044 (40.31) in the Nov. 3 general election.
Anthony, fellow Council members Lee McLane, Derrek Goff and Tracy Lightfoot and Mayor Mike Robertson were among six petitioners who had asked the Pruitt be ruled ineligible and removed from the ballot because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of election law in 2016 for voting twice in that year's primaries. Hannah agreed that he was ineligible but ruled that the votes for him should be counted because his ruling could be appealed to the Supreme Court.
"I just feel the citizens of Beebe have spoken because they overwhelmingly voted me into office and I believe I have the law on my side," Pruitt said last week. "My record has been sealed. I made a mistake; yes, I did. I took responsibility for it. It is sealed and I do believe the Arkansas Supreme Court will overturn this thing. I will be duly elected to the City Council of Beebe."
Pruitt paid a fine after pleading guilty and said his record was expunged by now retired White County Circuit Court Judge Robert Edwards.
In their brief to the Supreme Court, Pruitt's lawyers wrote that he "is eligible to run for and hold a public office because he was not convicted of an infamous crime and if he was, the Comprehensive Criminal Record Sealing Act, restored his right and privilege to run for and hold a public office."
"Mr. Pruitt was not convicted of an infamous crime so he is not barred to run for or hold a public office under Article 5, Section 9 of the State of Arkansas Constitution, 26 1.2. Even if Mr. Pruitt had been convicted of an infamous crime, the effect of the seal under the Comprehensive Criminal Record Sealing Act of 2013 restored all his rights and all his privileges including his eligibility to run for and hold a public office."
The appellee's brief, filed by attorney Christopher J. O'Neill argued that Pruitt "was convicted of certain infamous crimes, specifically Ark. Code Ann. 7-1-103(a)(19)(A) ... that disqualified him from running for public office under Article V, Section 9 of the Arkansas Constitution. The Court further ruled that Appellant's sealed record 'did not restore his eligibility to hold public office.'
"Accordingly, Appellant is ineligible to hold any office or employment in any of the departments of this state."
It noted that Pruitt was initially charged with a class D felony, but it was reduced to a misdemeanor in a plea agreement.
White County Deputy Clerk Kim Meharg said Thursday afternoon that the clerk's office was awaiting guidance to see if the position should be declared vacant.
