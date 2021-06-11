Cody Crymes, the northeast public health preparedness coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Health, discussed COVID-19 at Wednesday’s meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee in Searcy, including variants, vaccinations and booster shots.
Crymes said Arkansas remains in the bottom tier of states for COVID-19 vaccination numbers. The Department of Health early Friday showed the state with 39.35 percent (934,432) of those 12 and older fully vaccinated and another 9.86 percent (234,202) of those 12 and older partially vaccinated. In White County, 31.69 percent were fully vaccinated and another 4.95 percent partially vaccinated, according to the health department.
“The Northeast part of the United States is up to 50 [percent],” Crymes said. LEPC Chairman Tamara Jenkins asked Crymes if he thought people were just afraid to get the vaccine and he said, “Basically, it’s what it boils down to.”
He said the Northeast area has seen a lot more widespread cases and more deaths and “generally that gets more people in” for getting vaccinated. “We haven’t seen as much here.”
While the Department of Health had the U.S. listed Friday as having 33,429,301 total cases of COVID-19, there had been 343,216 confirmed and probable cases in Arkansas There had been a total of 598,843 confirmed and probable COVID-19-related deaths in the country and 5,856 in Arkansas.
Arkansas continues to push for its residents to get the vaccines, though, with Crymes saying the state is offering a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket or $21 worth of purchases from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission as an incentive. “It’s two $10.50 tickets for Game and Fish purchases, such as on your licenses or something like that,” he said.
Nationally, President Joe Biden had set a goal of having 70 percent of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4, but it seems unlikely that he will meet that benchmark.
The White House launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and the lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest, but it is increasingly resigned to missing the president’s vaccination target. The administration insists that even if the goal isn’t reached, it will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery, which is already ahead of where Biden said it would be months ago.
About 15.5 million unvaccinated adults need to receive at least one dose in the for Biden to meet his goal. But the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped below 400,000 per day – down from a high of nearly 2 million per day two months ago.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told reporters at a briefing Tuesday that he still hopes the goal will be met “and if we don’t, we’re going to continue to keep pushing.”
So far 14 states have reached 70 percent coverage among adults, with about a dozen more on pace to reach the milestone by July 4. But the state-to-state variation is stark.
Fauci said the administration is “pleading” with states, particularly those with low vaccination rates, to step up their efforts in the coming months, though some of the states trailing behind are hardly sharing the urgency.
Fauci emphasized that increased vaccination was essential to stamping out potentially dangerous variants, including the so-called “Delta variant” first identified in India that is now the dominant strain in the United Kingdom and is growing in the U.S. Vaccines have proven less effective against that variant when people are not fully immunized, and evidence points to it being more transmissible and more deadly.
Crymes also mentioned the Delta strain, adding that it is one of the fastest spreading variants in the U.S. He was asked if booster shots would be required for those who have already been vaccinated because of the variants. “Right now, they are saying no,” he said.
Crymes said the Delta strain shows an 8 percent reduction in the immune response, “so if you are 96 percent effective [fully vaccinated against COVID-19], your antibodies are down by 8 percent if you come into contact with it or a carrier.”
“The next booster shot they are talking about would be in September to the end of the year and it is going to have the same ingredients as the original COVID shot because that was one of the issues people were talking about, if they were going to be changing it up,” he said. “They are not changing it up.”
He said it has not been said if two booster shots would be required.
As far as flu shots, Crymes said Arkansas is usually on the trend of 50 percent to 54 percent of people who get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.