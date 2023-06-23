The death of an inmate in the White County jail last week is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police, according to Sheriff Phillip Miller.
Miller confirmed this week that an “in-custody death” happened last Friday morning. “And as per protocol, state police is investigating it as an independent, transparent agency.”
He said since the death is under investigation, “we’re not releasing anything” further at this time. The inmate reportedly was a woman in her 40s.
The death comes nearly a year after an accused murderer, Terry Wayne Thompson, died in the White County Detention Center. Thompson, 54, of McRae experienced trouble breathing and “life-saving measures were administered while awaiting medical services,” according to the state police. He was then taken by ambulance to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where he died.
In response to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Request, 17th District Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy provided a letter Thursday “confirming no criminal charges” would be filed concerning the death of Thompson on Aug. 19.
“It appears Thompson requested contraband, was told the substance was fentanyl and voluntarily ingested it,” the letter stated. “While one inmate gave a statement that he saw the transaction take place, no other inmates or video confirm his statement and no additional contraband was located on [inmate Chris Coates] or on his bunk.”
In a letter to state police, McCoy said she had reviewed the case file and it showed that Thompson obtained and used other controlled substances while incarcerated.
“Inmate Kendall Carter observed another inmate Chris Coates give Thompson a powder substance shortly before Thompson’s collapse,” the letter stated. “Carter heard Coates tell Thompson the substance was fentanyl; however, no other fentanyl was located in Pod A or in any of the bunks in the pod, including Coates’. The security cameras do not show the transaction due to their location.
“Based on the case file and supporting evidence, there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Chris Coates or any other inmate of the White County Detention Center in regard to the death of Terry Wayne Thompson.”
Thompson had been arrested in the March 4, 2020, murder of 72-year-old Keith Crisco, of McRae and was being held on charges of class Y felony first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony.
Thompson reportedly provided a statement of his involvement in the death of Crisco after being brought to the sheriff’s office. Crisco appeared to have injuries to his head from blunt-force-trauma, which the state Crime Lab confirmed. Detective Lt. Chancey Warden in a news release at that time, said “the investigation revealed additional evidence that was processed linking the subject to the crime.”
According to an affidavit, written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano, on the morning of March 2, 2020, at approximately 7 p.m., White County deputies and officers with the McRae Police Department responded to 115 Lynn St. in McRae in regard to a suspicious death. When they arrived, deputies found an elderly deceased White man in the living room. He was later identified as Crisco and the address was confirmed as his current residence.
Biviano wrote that Crisco appeared to have suffered serious head and body trauma from a blunt object. A crime scene was established around Crisco’s property. “After reviewing the scene, it was determined that Mr. Crisco’s manner of death was the result of a homicide.”
