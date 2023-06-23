The death of an inmate in the White County jail last week is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police, according to Sheriff Phillip Miller.

Miller confirmed this week that an “in-custody death” happened last Friday morning. “And as per protocol, state police is investigating it as an independent, transparent agency.”

