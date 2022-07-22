Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton believes that districts are being put “in a bad position” by lawmakers taking back the authority they gave for the state to distribute about $460 million in remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds to school districts.
The Arkansas Legislative Council made the decision Thursday, saying it wants schools to use the money for teacher and staff bonuses. The move faced opposition from Democrats who said it was an effort to avoid considering raising teacher salaries while the state sits on a $1.6 billion surplus. It was also criticized by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who said lawmakers didn’t have authority to take such a step.
The council said the districts’ plans for spending the money will now have to go before a legislative panel. It recommended districts use the funds to provide $5,000 one-time bonuses to teachers and $2,500 to staff.
At Thursday night’s Riverview School Board meeting, Stratton told the board members about the committee’s decision.
“You know the governor came out with this plan for a $42,000 minimum base salary,” Stratton said. “The LC met today and last month they approved $500 million of the ESSR [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds to be spent in education; today, they rescinded that vote and pulled that $500 million back.”
He said the problem that creates for “districts like us” is Riverview has “already committed $3.68 million to HVAC.”
“We are going to the AAEA [Arkansas Associated of Educational Administrators] Conference Monday and Tuesday and I’ve already been told there’s going to be sessions there,” Stratton said, “and then there’s a superintendents Zoom [meeting] next Thursday, it’s going to really discuss [it].
“So we are going to have to submit a plan – we don’t know what that plan is going to be – on how we are going to spend our ESSR funds and if we’re not going to give these bonuses, we have to justify in that plan why we’re not giving those bonuses, so it’s really putting school districts in a bad position.”
Board member Darren Gordon said, “It’s just passing the buck. ... The whole thing was Gov. Hutchinson originally raising it [minimum teacher pay] to $36,000 and there’s no plan for a school to be able to sustain that. It was just ‘we’re going to pay for it for a year and the next year we will pay 50 percent; after that, it’s on the school, and it created more consolidation, higher [amount of] kids in the classroom and you’re left with poverty schools having to foot the bill.”
Gordon said Riverview wasn’t “affected” by the minimum starting salary being raised to $36,000 for this school year, but “we will at $42. There’s very few districts that have the money that can pull that, if any.”
“They keep talking about the surplus but that surplus is just a pot,” he said. “it’s not more money coming. When you’ve got three-whatever million people in Arkansas that paid, that’s their tax money and it can go at anything. We want you to use that money on this little group of people, but we’re not going to give you anything to sustain it with.”
Gordon said that doesn’t mean that teachers don’t “deserve all the money they can get.”
Stratton said, “I mean, all of our staff deserve higher salaries, it’s just how are we going to pay for it because surplus money is one-time money. Base salary increases are recurring expenses and now ESSR 1 funds need to be spent by this September, ESSR 2 needs to be spent by next September and then ESSR 3 or APR ESSR is the next September, so we are well into this.”
He said Riverview “did give bonuses out of our ESSR funds to staff – that cost us about $750,000 – so we’ve used it for part of that expense but we’ve also done things like Wit and Wisdom .. we purchased that curriculum [and] we’ve done the HVAC.”
“Really about the only money we don’t have budgeted from the ESSR is, remember we have to spend 20 percent for learning loss, that’s really at this point the only unallocated funds,” he said.
As of now, Stratton said the HVAC project is under budget and until that project is totally done, it is not money they can count on. He said if the district is not giving the pay bonus, “we’re not going to be able to retain staff very well.” He said he hopes there is some way he can find the money.
Senate President Jimmy Hickey said some districts were unaware they could use the funds for the bonuses. “Obviously now there’s not going to be any question that it can be done,” Hickey, a Republican, said. “They’re going to all have to get together to make this work.”
The move came as Democrats and teachers’ groups are pushing for teacher salary increases to be on the agenda when the Legislature convenes next month for a special session focused on tax cuts. Proponents of the pay raise have noted that base salaries in most of the states adjoining Arkansas are higher.
“It seems to be we’re working hard just to not face up to raising the salaries when we can,” Democratic Sen. Keith Ingram said.
Hutchinson earlier this year proposed raising teacher salaries. But Hutchinson said he wouldn’t put raises on the agenda for the special session, citing a lack of support in the majority-GOP Legislature.
Republican legislative leaders have said the special session isn’t the right time for the issue since the Legislature hasn’t completed its annual review of education funding required by law. That review is used to issue recommendations on school funding increases and includes a look at teacher salaries.
Hutchinson said he was disappointed by the council’s decision and said the panel can’t undo an appropriation they’ve already approved. Under the new approach, some districts’ priorities may not get approved, he said.
“I am concerned that teachers in some districts will get a bonus, but others may not,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “The creative approach by the committee today while well-intentioned is not the best approach to helping our teachers.”
Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.
