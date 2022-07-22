Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton believes that districts are being put “in a bad position” by lawmakers taking back the authority they gave for the state to distribute about $460 million in remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds to school districts.

The Arkansas Legislative Council made the decision Thursday, saying it wants schools to use the money for teacher and staff bonuses. The move faced opposition from Democrats who said it was an effort to avoid considering raising teacher salaries while the state sits on a $1.6 billion surplus. It was also criticized by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who said lawmakers didn’t have authority to take such a step.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.