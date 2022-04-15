Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders thinks that states need “strong conservative governors” because “every single thing the [Joe] Biden administration is touching right now, they are destroying.”
“We have to have strong conservative governors who are going to stand up, call them out and actually defend the values that matter and define who we are as Arkansans and Americans,” Sanders told a sold-out crowd Thursday night at the Beebe Chamber of Commerce’s banquet at Union Valley Baptist Church. “I can assure you, I’m ready to fight.”
She said the reason she knows she is ready is because she has been doing it for the last several years “and winning every single time.”
“I’m not at all afraid of the fight in front of us,” Sanders said. “I’m only afraid of what happens if we don’t have the right leader taking us through it. I can assure you, I’m ready and I hope you’ll be part of that journey with me.”
Sanders, the banquet’s guest speaker, is running in the May 24 Republican primary against Francis “Doc” Washburn. The winner of that primary will face the Democratic nominee from among Anthony “Tony” Bland, Chris Jones, James “Rus” Russell III, Jay Martin and Supha Xayprasith-Mays in the November general election. Current Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is term-limited.
Sanders told the crowd gathered at the church that it was “an honor and so exciting to be here and be with such a great group of people.” She said growing up with her dad, former Gov. Mick Huckabee, who was a pastor and politician, she learned a couple of things about mixing church and politics.
“There’s a couple of guarantees that are going to happen,” she said. “One, you are going to be here a long time, and two, we’re going to ask you for money.”
She jokingly told Beebe chamber President Butch Rice he could get “the ushers to go ahead and come forward, we’ll get that out of the way.”
She also told the crowd that it was nice to have one that was actually happy to see her. Sanders, who served as press secretary for President Donald Trump, said that during her 2 1/2 years at the White House, no one ever cheered when she got up to the microphone and stood behind the podium, so this was “a lot more fun, having people smiling on the other side. I have absolutely loved tonight and getting to be here. “
Sanders said she found herself in some pretty interesting situations during her time at the White House, and some challenging things took place in her life over those years. One of those was “high stakes meeting,” she said, with Trump getting ready to sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“We had just landed in Singapore. We were preparing for a meeting we had been negotiating for months,” Sanders said. “There had been lots of name calling and tensions were running high to say the very least. You know any time you’re talking about nuclear war, people get a little bit anxious as they’re walking into the room.
“And as we prepared to step into that room, I was kind of taking stock of the moment and I realized ... I’m one of seven members of the U.S. group, and I kind of start to think about, look at the group I’m sitting at the table with. On one end, you’ve got the secretary of state, who has happened to be first in his class at West Point, you have the chief of staff who is is four-star general, the national security adviser, a couple of experts of North Korean and Asian affairs, the president and me.”
Sanders said she also looked across the table and saw some of the executive team of the most brutal dictatorship that has ever existed. “If you were ever a kid and you got some of those pictures where they ask you to find the one that doesn’t belong, it is very clear, very quickly who stuck out the most, and it was me.”
She said she was already a little nervous walking into the room and “the anxiety skyrockets as I realize the intensity of which we are about to enter, so I turned to Mike Pompeo [the 70th secretary of State] thinking, ‘You know I’m going to lighten the mood. I’m going to loosen the tension just a little bit.’ I turned to him and I said. ‘Hey Mike, am I the only person here who hasn’t killed someone or hasn’t ordered somebody to be killed? And I laughed and I expected him to laugh right a long with me. He didn’t. He looked at me and said, ‘Yes, Sarah, you’re the only one.’ I told him I saw that going just a little bit differently.”
She said her time at the White House wasn’t more challenging than being a parent, though. He children are now 9, 8 and 6, but were 5, 3 and 1 when she went to work in Trump’s administration.
“I once said I was the only one who went to the White House to get a break because it was actually easier than being at home trying to help raise our three kids,” Sanders said. “It was also the perfect preparation. I knew that every single thing that I did had a direct impact on the life of my kids. They were such a great reminder, such a great priority, helping me keep track of what was important. They also helped get me ready.”
She said every once in a while you can go to a place like the chamber banquet and people will stand up and cheer, and you might start thinking, I’m not that bad after all, but then you will get home and your kids will remind you that you’re really not that cool at all.
Sanders said her children are the reasons she is running for governor, to make that their path and the path of “every kid in this state is free and clear so they can run full speed toward whatever it is that they want.”
“Unfortunately, we have people in this country who no longer believe like that,” she said. “We have people who aren’t simply satisfied just putting photos in front of our kids. They want to rip the path up so it doesn’t even exist.”
She said that’s the reason she’s “nationalizing the race ... because if you are not paying attention to what is happening across this country and the bad ideas coming out of Washington, you are missing what is taking place in America today.”
“We cannot sit back and do nothing,” Sanders said. “The radical left in Washington wants to bring their bad ideas to places like Arkansas and we’re not going to let them. As long as I’m governor, we’re going to make sure we not only fight back against the radical left but that we push forward with good ideas. I want to make sure that we are actually educating our kids, not indoctrinating them with the radical left’s agenda.”
She said it was important that parents are preparing their kids for the workforce and “not a lifetime of government dependency because that is not who we are as Arkansans and it is not who we are as Americans. Our kids deserve better and we have an obligation to do it. We can and must do better for the kids growing up in Arkansas.”
Having someone with “heart and vision” is important for moving Arkansas forward, Sanders said.
Sanders said she had the opportunity to travel with the president on every single trip he took to nearly 30 countries. She said every place she went she was reminded of what a blessing it is to wake up every single day and call herself an American.
“The United States is the greatest country that the world has ever knew,” she said, adding that the reason for that should never be forgotten because “we are the freest country and if we lose that, we lose the very essence, the very heart and soul of what makes us special and what makes us unique and stand out above everybody else. And that’s a freedom we can’t take for granted. It’s a freedom we have to be willing to fight for.”
