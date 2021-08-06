Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson “approved expansion of bed space” in hospitals that included Unity Health’s on Friday. to accommodate growing hospitalization rates due to COVID-19.
He also mentioned the Mercy Health system in Van Buren and Little Rock and said “that does include the health care personnel that will go with those beds that are needed, so that’s something we’re funding.”
Hutchinson said there is a $200 million package that would be beneficial to retention of those existing personnel in the hospitals that have been under such stress because of the spread of the delta variant of the virus. “That still waits legislative review but that is something that makes sense. That is a big investment but a necessary investment to make sure we are not turning people away from hospitals when they need care.”
Hutchinson said the new bed space he was referring to nwill probably be opened three weeks from now. “So we have got to make sure we are ready and can handle it between now and then and then we just have to measure it beyond that. I think that does give us the breathing room.”
He said a letter also was sent out Thursday, signed by Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero and the Arkansas Hospital Association, “working in conjunction with all the hospitals, that they voluntarily as a state work to open up 10 percent of the bed space for COVID patients.”
In the meantime, Unity Health has added some visitor restrictions to its protocols. It states that in the New Life Center, two visitors at a time are allowed.. One visitor at a time is allowed with Emergency Room patients and one visitor at a time for all other patients. No visitors for COVID-positive patients. All visitors inside a Unity Health facility must be masked at all times, even in the patient room. Another item on the visitor policy states “masks required regardless of vaccination status.”
In Unity Health’s Facebook video update Friday, they reported 27 “positive COVID patients in-house. Drive-thru COVID testing reopens Tuesday and the gours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.
On the educational level, the Rose Bud School District announced Thursday that it will be “partnering with Wilbur D. Mills Cooperative to provide a digital learning opportunity for families requesting that option for students in K-8th grade. Students in 9th-12th will participate in Virtual Arkansas.”
“Students may sign up for virtual during the first two weeks of school. Students may opt out of virtual classes within 10 school days of the start of the semester (Aug. 27th for the first semester and Jan. 14th for the second semester or at the end of each quarter, the district said. It also said that “students may not re-enroll in virtual classes during the 2021-2022 school year after returning to on site instruction.”
The Beebe School District announced that it will partner with Beebe Drug and Burrow’s Drug Store and ARcare to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older. This includes students, staff, parents and members of the community. The first clinic is Aug. 12 during open house from 1-7 p.m. in the Beebe school arena. A link to a form for the clinic may be found on the Beebe Schools Facebook page. A Pfizer consent form must also be filled out. A link for the consent form may also be found on the district’s Facebook page.
