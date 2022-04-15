Work being put out to bid for repairs to the historic Black House is “primarily a paint job, but there’s a lot of deterioration that needs to be taken care of in this phase,” according to architect Barry Hoffmann.
The Searcy City Council authorized Hoffmann on Tuesday to advertise for bids. The Black House at 300 E. Race Ave. is owned by the city and houses the Searcy Art Gallery.
The Arkansas Department of Heritage will have to review the repair plans since the house is on the historic register, Hoffmann said, adding that documents have to be completed and submitted to the department for approval “at the same time we submit the bids to the contractor.”
After advertising for bids April 24 and May 1, he said there will be “a pre-bid conference” May 3 at 10:30 a.m. so contractors can ask questions and peruse the project, which is the upper-floor balcony. Bids are to be opened publicly May 10, w”ith the project lasting 90 days once a contract is signed,” he said.
When asked by Councilman Don Raney if he had an engineer’s estimate for the cost of these repairs, Hoffmann said he did not. “It’s a hard one to wrap your head around. Hip-pocket without doing any calculations on it, I’d say probably a couple hundred-thousand dollars.”
Asked by Councilman Dale Brewer if the repairs were just for exterior work, Hoffmann said it was. “Replacing any deteriorated siding, and to get a hard bid on all of this, what I have gone through and kind of identified are areas that I think need replacing, deteriorated, and so I put percentages on each of the facades of the building so the contractor is not just hanging in the wind and shooting the moon with the price to cover themselves.”
Hoffmann said “western red cedar” would be used because the historical society will request that it be wood. He said the same would be used for the porch railing and porch decking and any of the “ornamental details that are deteriorated.”
“They will be remade in like fashion,” he said.
Asked by Councilman David Morris asked if the repairs will withstand the weather for several years, Hoffmann said, “Yes, absolutely we should be good.”
Morris also wanted to know how often the Black House will have to be repainted. Hoffmann said “a 10-year stretch, and hopefully, if we keep on a cycle like that of maintenance, we won’t get in this position where we actually got rotted wood in numerous locations down the exterior of that.” He said the western red cedar is going to hold up a lot better.
Hoffmann said on any restoration project like this when the workers get in and start “poking and prodding around, just know that they are probably going to discover something. When they get it uncovered, we may have to go a little deeper, but I’ve tried to cover all of that I can with our documents without scaring contractors. But at the same time we don’t want to pay for stuff that we might not have to do.”
Morris told Hoffmann that the city had two options, “either let it rot and fall down or try to repair it. I don’t see any other real choice. It’s a treasure and a jewel. I think we need to go ahead and put it out for bids and see what kind of bid we get.”
The Black House is a pre-Civil War home that began as a two-room log cabin in 1858 and had an expansion in 1872. It was one of the first 100 buildings in the state to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
