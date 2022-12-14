Hartsfield Conference at ne ARcare building

Searcy City Councilman Don Raney (back center) visits with community members inside the new Hartsfield Conference Center on the first floor of the ARcare building, formerly the Regions Bank building, at 200 W. Race Ave. Wayne Hartsfield, who retired as president and chairman of the board for Regions Bank in Searcy, died at 74 on Sept. 3, 2009. He graduated from Searcy High School in 1952.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

ARcare saw an opportunity when Regions Bank was exiting the building where the non-profit health-care provider was renting office space to purchase a "wonderful place" to show its commitment to Searcy and to the downtown area, according to ARcare Chief Legal Officer Winston Collier.

"This is sort of the manifestation of those dreams after a lot of hard work by a lot of local folks," Collier said last week at an open house and ribbon-cutting at 200 W. Race Ave. "We call this our corporate support center. We have one in Augusta and one in Searcy. We outgrew the space we have in Augusta. These are our two nerve centers."

