ARcare saw an opportunity when Regions Bank was exiting the building where the non-profit health-care provider was renting office space to purchase a "wonderful place" to show its commitment to Searcy and to the downtown area, according to ARcare Chief Legal Officer Winston Collier.
"This is sort of the manifestation of those dreams after a lot of hard work by a lot of local folks," Collier said last week at an open house and ribbon-cutting at 200 W. Race Ave. "We call this our corporate support center. We have one in Augusta and one in Searcy. We outgrew the space we have in Augusta. These are our two nerve centers."
In the Searcy location, Collier said ARcare has its entire marketing team, administration and entire legal and compliance, while the information technology team "that runs the whole spaceship is here and the Pruitt Agency, which is ARcare's insurance division occupies the first floor." Main Street Searcy also has its office on the first floor.
A full house of community members huddled around the lobby Christmas tree Thursday and mingled throughout the facility during the open house. The purpose of the event, according to ARcare, was to invite everyone into this space that it truly wants to be a community space and to say Merry Christmas and let them see the "new digs."
Collier called the building a "cornerstone piece of property" that could be filled with people for a gathering place.
ARcare Insurance Officer Stephen Finley said he grew up in Searcy and he remembers coming to the former Regions Bank building for different things throughout the year and he was always impressed with the atrium, the three-story glass windows and the revolving door. "Growing up here and loving this building and having an appreciation for this building really makes me very proud of being part of an organization that kind of helped to revive it, restore it and kind of bring it back to life because it is really is a ... thriving business center like it was years ago."
Collier said that the "crown jewel" of the revamped building is "the Hartsfield Conference Center."
"Mr.[Wayne] Hartsfield was dear to many of you," he said. "He was the president of the bank." Collier said Hartsfield's legacy "changed the landscape of Searcy, changed the landscape of banking in the state of Arkansas and it changed the lives of so many by his commitment of serving others. We want to thank Mr. Hartsfield's family for supporting ARcare Foundation."
Some of the things ARcare does outside of congregate care are made possible by the ARcare Foundation, Collier said. These include things like "critical medical transportation for patients that otherwise do not have it." He also brought up education centers.
He told The Daily Citizen the non-profit "has humble beginnings back almost 40 years ago" in Augusta. "Flash-forward to today, we're 75 clinics to be 83 by summer of 2023. We're in three different states — Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi — and in those states, we're Mississippi Care and Kentucky Care respectively."
In Arkansas alone, Collier said, "we're knocking on the door of 3 percent of all Arkansans being ARcare patients, and that's a big number in the world of health-care delivery. But despite that growth, this is our home base, this part of Arkansas is where we call home."
Systemwide, ARcare has 1,500 employees, Collier said. "Arkansas is our largest state. School-based clinics are a big part of what we do, Searcy schools, Beebe schools, Cabot schools, Rose Bud. It's a fully functioning clinic. Oftentimes, we utilize the benefits of telehealth with that but children can be treated with either a physician or a nurse practitioner, depending upon what school setting it is."
Another service ARcare is providing are Centers for Education and Wellness, which Collier calls "state-of-the-art day cares." In Augusta, he said, ARcare has one for children who would otherwise not be able to afford or go to a day care. There is a pediatrics clinic there, he said.
"We're rolling one out in conjunction with the Downtown Church of Christ here in Searcy," Collier said, adding that it should open sometime in January and that he thinks it speaks to the value of partnerships within the community.
Collier closed his speech with a quote he gave at the ARcare Foundation's gala at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion. "If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go duck hunting. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. But if you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody. We hope this building serves as a commitment to this community and is a symbol of service and that it will inspire everyone who comes in it to help someone."
Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton said that when ARcare purchased the building, it agreed to let Main Street Searcy stay in the building.
"They have embraced us; they have given us a fabulous location," Burton said. "We have such a strong presence in the downtown area and now we're more accessible to the community. We have seen an increase of foot traffic not just through this building, the Main Street Office, but having ARcare being a part of our downtown family now has just really increased the traffic flow that we have in our community."
