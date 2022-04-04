COVID-19 statistics

Cases

80,172,959 in United States (491,896,094 worldwide)

Deaths

982,685 in United States (6,154,479 worldwide)

Arkansas

833,163 cumulative cases, 11,280 deaths; 22,056 cases in White County, including 31 active, and 288 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.