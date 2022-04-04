COVID-19 statistics
Cases
80,172,959 in United States (491,896,094 worldwide)
Deaths
982,685 in United States (6,154,479 worldwide)
Arkansas
833,163 cumulative cases, 11,280 deaths; 22,056 cases in White County, including 31 active, and 288 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
