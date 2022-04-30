COVID-19 statistics

Cases

81,302,554 in United States (512,823,885 worldwide)

Deaths

993,496 in United States (6,233,201 worldwide)

Arkansas

835,737 cumulative cases, 11,385 deaths; 22,123 cases in White County, including 43 active, and 291 deaths as of 4 p.m. Friday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

