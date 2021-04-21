Cases
31,852,379 in United States (143,335,581 worldwide)
Deaths
569,311 in United States (3,050,464 worldwide)
Arkansas
334,061 cumulative cases, 5,699 deaths; 7,908 cases in White County, including 39 active, and 118 deaths as of 5 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.