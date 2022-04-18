COVID-19 statistics

Cases

80,661,955 in United States (504,762,097 worldwide)

Deaths

988,705 in United States (6,199,207 worldwide)

Arkansas

834,256 cumulative cases, 11,354 deaths; 22,078 cases in White County, including 21 active, and 291 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

