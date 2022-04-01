COVID-19 statistics
Cases
80,117,294 in United States (489,115,745 worldwide)
Deaths
980,797 in United States (6,145,839 worldwide)
Arkansas
833,029 cumulative cases, 11,237 deaths; 22,052 cases in White County, including 34 active, and 286 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
