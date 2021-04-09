Appreciating military children
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Amazon warehouse workers reject union bid in Alabama
- Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean's St. Vincent
- Walmart eyes local companies as McDonald's exits some stores
- Arkansas reports 178 new virus cases, prison visits expand
- Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing
- Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court
- Airlines pull Boeing Max jets to inspect electrical systems
- Musk statement on Tesla production raises questions
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Bald Knob 19-year-old accused of having sex with child under 10
- Construction plans for $26 million arena approved by Searcy School Board
- Searcy 37-year-old accused of trying to abduct child, setting fire
- Judsonia repeat drug offender sentenced to 21 1/2 years in prison in federal court
- 54-year-old Searcy resident facing 15 felony drug-related charges
- 'We're pretty much shut down': Pipeliners focused on Keystone cancellation at appreciation day
- Bald Knob School District decides to keep mask policy for rest of school year
- Searcy 53-year-old reportedly found with 1.24 pounds of meth at Heber Springs hotel
- Retiring Harding Academy superintendent reflects on 12 years at helm
- White County Fair to return in September due to declining COVID-19 numbers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.