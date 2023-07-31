Applying for a grant that could bring the Searcy School District with four electric buses at a cost of $25,000 each is "in the works," according to Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart.
The possibility of applying for the grant from the Federal Clean School Bus Program was discussed at the July meeting of the Searcy School Board last week.
Hart said the program “allows consortiums to go in together to buy electronic vehicles, but each consortium needs to have a minimum of 25 purchased buses."
"The evaluators of the grant came out and looked at our existing electrical availabilities at the bus shop and bus yard and it meets the specs there," he said. "If it works out and we're awarded the grant and we get four buses that we run in town, for $100,000, and if we run them for 10 years, I mean, that would save us a considerable amount of money."
He said the four the Searcy district "would be purchasing" normally cost $375,000 each "but we would get those at $25,000 apiece. So if we bought four electric buses, for $100,000, the grant picks up the rest of the cost."
However, he said "there’s no guarantee that we would get the grant. There’s no commitment until the grant would be awarded and then we would have, I think, it’s 90 days to determine if we want to accept the proposal. We would also get an additional $20,000 per bus to develop the infrastructure.”
Hart said he was informed that the all the district would have to add infrastructurewise is a little bit larger conduit because of the size of the wiring.
"I think it’s something we ought to pursue," he said. "We’re not committed to anything. I want to ask them if they want to help us develop a curriculum around technicians that build and develop the batteries, the drive systems and all that. They are open to that. I would like for us to try to be the provider for all their technicians. They are based out of Osceola. I think it’s a natural fit.”
According to Hart, it would probably be three years before the district broke ground because of the way the federal grant system works.
School Board member Dr. Michael Liles asked Hart about the size of the buses, and Hart told him that they seated 85 passengers.
