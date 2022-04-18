The three Republican candidates for White County judge got a second opportunity recently to address the public through a forum ahead of the May 24 primaries.
The forum was held by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Chamber as part of its “In the Know” virtual series via Zoom with Jon Chadwell, executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, serving as the moderator. A sheriff’s forum will be held next Tuesday.
Chadwell gave each of the three candidates – Lisa Brown, current administrative assistant to White County Judge Michael Lincoln, who’s retiring; Shelly Churchwell, president of the White County Historical Society; and Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson – two minutes to make an opening statement.
Grayson said he has a passion to serve the public and even more of a passion to bring good things in the way of economic development to White County. He said he is a fifth-generation White County resident, a farmer and was in the newspaper business for 20 years, owning three papers. The hay business is something else he said he is involved in since being Bald Knob mayor is a part-time position. He also mentioned his real estate license, which he has had since the early 1980s.
Grayson, who said he had a subdivision and had to build roads, said that when you are the county judge, you are “the county road judge” because that is what people think of when it comes to the judge’s position.
Grayson said he tries to keep informed on what is happening in county business, and has run for county judge before. He said he was looking forward to this new chapter in his life and looks forward to working with everybody.
Churchwell said her background is not in politics or in any kind of government job, but in the private business sector.
“I was raised on a row crop and dairy farm and I graduated from Searcy High School and Harding University with a degree in social work.” She said she still maintains her social work license. She managed a business law firm for nine years. Also she said she has an Arkansas real estate broker license that is currently inactive because she does not have it with a brokerage right now.
Her real estate background has been in commercial property management, everything from managing 18 20-story condo towers to strip malls, offices and, her favorite she said, he large Donaghey Plaza Complex in Little Rock.
“In fact, I am one of 29 people in the state to have a designation as a real property that takes four hours to complete onto a bachelor’s degree.”
For the past 23 years, Churchwell said she has worked with the White County Historical Society, with 18 of those spent on the board of directors, and she has been the president since 2018. Churchwell also is in her fourth year of being the editor of the newsletter that has won best historical newsletter in Arkansas for the past two years.
Churchwell’s volunteering includes at the Smyrna Church, the Searcy American Legion Hut (for which she wrote the initial grant) and the Searcy Holiday of Lights and she is a re-enactor at Pioneer Village.
She said she is running for county judge because she believes she can bring her education, experience and volunteerism to the office of county judge.
Brown said she is “a lifelong White County resident,” born and raised in the Rocky Point community, north of Judsonia. She said she graduated from Judsonia High School in 1985 as the valedictorian of her class and attended Arkansas State University at Beebe.
Recently, Brown said she and her husband, George, celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary. The live on a farm west of Searcy, raising beef cattle. She has been employed for 17 years in the White County Judge’s Office.
“I worked for Judge Lincoln his entire term in office as well as 18 months for prior Judge Bob Parish,” she said, adding that she also has 12 years of experience working in White County District Court and five years of banking experience.
“If you’re doing the math, I have worked for a judge for 29 years,” Brown said.
As Lincoln’s assistant, Brown said she has been involved in numerous activities in all parts of county government from dealing with roads to working with the other elected officials in the White County Quorum Court. She said she would like to put her experience to work as county judge.
When Lincoln announced he was going to retire, Brown said, “I had a decision to make, was I going to train the next county judge or be the next county judge? So that’s what I’m doing.”
Brown said she isn’t a politician but is a hard worker.
Early voting in the primaries and nonpartisan election begins May 9. It will be held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, except May 23, when it can be done from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at White County Cooperative Extension Service building at 2400 Old Landing Road and the Carmichael Community Center at 801 S. Elm St. On the two Saturdays before election day, it will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Interest in position
Chadwell asked the three candidates why they were interested in the judge’s position and what they hoped to accomplish.
Churchwell said she first started thinking about running in 2018-19 since she was in the process of moving back to the county after being in Pulaski County for a while. She said she was “ready to come back.” She heard Lincoln was going to retire and thought since she is 48, if she were to going to run, now is a good time to do so.
“I absolutely love where I came from and all of White County,” Churchwell said, adding that she spends a lot of time volunteering and also owns a small business that she operates and works in.
As far as what she would like to accomplish if elected judge, Churchwell said she wants to make sure everyone gets an “equal shot in what they need from their parts of the county.” She said she wasn’t interested in doing things the way they always have been done and believes in running the county “as a functional business and to keep it well and healthy.”
Churchwell said all decisions require approval from the Quorum Court, but she “would love to see us have an animal shelter at some point.” She said it, of course, would take planning and funding. “I would like to see a lot of things happen.”
Brown said she loves the county and knows its needs, “but more importantly, I understand the laws and the rules and the regulations of county government. I want to be aggressive.”
She said it looks like 911 communications in the county will be merging with the city of Searcy by state request. Brown said she wants to provide residents with services as efficiently and professionally as possible.
“I want to be aggressive in road repair and maintenance, aggressive in providing citizens while being as conservative as possible with our budgeting,” she said.
Brown said she prepares the annual operating budget and knows the constraints of meeting those with what the county has to work with. “My heart is in service, and that’s what I want to continue to do, serve the citizens.”
Grayson said he loves White County and since he has a farm, he is very familiar with the county roads. He said everyone out in the country wants to drive on asphalt.
“I’m very adamant about running the White County government as a business, and I think it’s time that we initiated another ordinance like the one that was in place. It was 99.9 that had the guidelines for building roads that was taken by this [current] administration several years ago,” Grayson said. “That will be one of the first things I will encourage the White County Quorum Court to put back in order, because I think the roads need to be built with the guidelines and not just how somebody chooses to run them.”
Grayson said if elected he will keep the current employees in place. He said everyone is dong a good job “and if it’s not broke, you don’t fix it.”
Grayson said he will delegate and first thing every morning, he will check with the road department and the two foremen on the east and west side of the county. “We will stay in touch and network with the other departments.”
As far as what he wants to accomplish, Grayson paraphrased a movie quote, “If you build it they will come.”
“I think White County is set to grow, and I do believe our infrastructure is in pretty good shape, but we still need to develop it maybe to bring in some new businesses,” he said. “Economic development is near to my heart.”
Pressing concerns
Pressing concerns for the county was the next question for the candidates.
Brown said No. 1 is the drug problem, while her second priority is economic development and third is road issues.
She said for the drug problem as far as how it relates to the White County Detention Center, the county judge’s responsibility is to help see that there is “adequate funding for law enforcement.” She said the Quorum Court does the appropriation and with her experience with the current court, she feels like she can advocate on behalf of the sheriff’s office to help eradicate illegal drugs in White County.
As far as economic development, Brown mentioned working with the chambers of commerce in Searcy, Bald Knob and Beebe. She said with the 16 cities within the county, “we have a lot to offer ,and I think the Quorum Court would be willing to join in and partner and do what we can to get economic development opportunities out there.”
Brown said the winter of 2021 was “pretty tough on our roads. We’re working to get all those roads back into good position and we are working on replacing one-lane wooden bridges, and we still have a few of those in the county.” She said there is a state program where the county pays 50 percent and the state pays 50 percent, and some of those pay up to 75 percent from the state. She said she hopes to continue the county’s involvement in that program.
Grayson said he doesn’t think it has been a standard thing for a White County judge in the past to be heavily involved in economic development, “but I’m the one because like I said before if we build it they will come. We have got to prepare our infrastructure.” He said Arkansas is being looked at for not only retirement but just for relocation.
“We are going to strengthen our roads, prepare our roads and, of course, take care of the potholes,” he said. “The gas company came in and really wreaked havoc on the roads. We have overcome most of that now.
“I would love to see the gas business come back, and I really believe there’s good potential.”
Grayson said he’s a big advocate of the police departments and the sheriff’s office, and would work with all city councils and chambers of commerce. He said he wants to have a good relationship with all the departments because they all work together. Grayson said he also wants to strengthen the “intergovernmental meeting,” which is all the mayors of White County, and “working together would be their biggest strength for the county.”
He also mentioned that White County has a drug problem but it is not just in Bald Knob and the county, but is all over.
Churchwell said roads are the top priority since they affect the most people and their vehicles.
She said when she is out talking to residents and even on Facebook messenger, they want to talk about roads because there are lots of county roads and the county has a lot to keep up when it comes to gravel, asphalt and chip seal. She said people have been sending her videos and pictures of roads and she goes out and looks at them. “All roads lead to somebody’s home,” she said.
Churchwell said the county also needs some kind of an animal shelter and she said she thinks it is behind because it doesn’t have one. She said a civilized community takes care of its animals and this is important to her.
Methamphetamine is a big problem, Churchwell said. She mentioned that there has been some huge drug busts recently, which is great, but “there’s always one more coming through.” She said she thinks “we need to have a drug prevention program in our schools to teach kids from a young age.”
Funding availability
The third question concerned how the candidates feel about the current funding available for providing adequate personnel and equipment for proper coverage of the county by the White County Sheriff’s Office while ensuring the safety of the officers and residents. Chadwell noted that White County is the second-largest county in square miles in the state.
Grayson said he had just come from his city’s police meeting and Bald Knob recently purchased laptops for all of its police vehicles so officers can take care of all the business during stops, starting with tickets, so they don’t have to come back to the office to “transact any business.”
Grayson said he was going to have a good relationship with the Quorum Court and the sheriff’s office because he wants to make sure every cruiser in the county is “outfitted with the laptops.”
He said the county roads is where all their work happens, mentioning people “huffing duster” and doing meth. He said there are not enough deputies and cruisers to maintain the county as he would like to see. “I will be in the sheriff’s corner, I guarantee.”
Churchwell stressed the importance of not only the sheriff’s office but all of the first responders, including the work of the volunteer fire departments. She said she agreed with Grayson that every officer should have a laptop and a county-issued phone so they are not using their own phone.
Churchwell said a lot of things come down to funding, of course, and she thinks you have to be creative sometimes with grants and matching money that could be found.
She said she recently visited with some volunteer firefighters and they need the support of the county judge as well. She talked about things “as easy as numbering their trucks so dispatch can easily dispatch them.”
Brown said she thinks the sheriff’s office does an amazing job with the amount of funding it has. She said it has about 45 officers total, with some being detectives and some being patrol deputies. “I would like to see them have more. It comes down to funding.”
Brown mentioned the half-cent county sales tax for law enforcement that “runs the jail and pays for the sheriff’s department, and additional funding is available from county general.” She said the Quorum Court has been very receptive with assisting the department with funding over the years. She said the county is in the process of hopefully this year equipping the patrolmen with laptops.
Another thing she said that was in the works was to upgrade the communication system. “There are some dead spots in the county. When a patrolman is out and he needs to go back and forth with dispatch, there are some dead spots, and definitely that is top priority to get that corrected, to get that problem alleviated so our guys are safe when they’re out there doing their jobs.”
Population decline
Question four centered around 2020 U.S. Census data that showed White County with a decline of 254 in its population.
“From the 1980 census to the 2010 census,” Chadwell said, “the county grew from 50,835 to 77,076, 51 percent for a total growth of 26,241. With this in focus, he said, “we believe that economic development should be a major focus moving forward.”
Part A of this question asked the candidates if they would be in favor of earmarking funds to identify potential sites that could or should be preserved for multiple economic purposes, including rail service, industrial and technology.
Churchwell said, “One-hundred percent!” She said the county has to stay competitive, and people don’t like it when she says things about other counties but “we have to be in the know about what people are doing because we are all competing, often for the same things, even in technology.”
She said because of the COVID-19, census enumerators were not going door to door like they had in the past, so she does not know if the responses were correct, noting that sometimes people don’t mail something in or fill out things online.
While she said she loves seeing Searcy and the county grow, she still loves “the small-town vibe.”
Brown said she is “absolutely in favor” of earmarking funds. She said having good infrastructure encourages people to relocate to the county and she is 100 percent in favor of that and “working with the chamber and the other cities and mayors to join together. “
Brown said she thinks the county is open for growth. “We’re wide open.”
Concerning the census, she said she believes COVID did play a big part and that the county will see significant growth when the next census is taken in 10 years, “if we can get out into the community. I think the residents and the leaders in the community were hesitant to go out and encourage people to answer the census questions.”
Grayson said he would favor earmarking funds, too. He said being mayor has allowed him to learn a lot of new things and focus on things a normal day-to-day business person just couldn’t do. He said Bald Knob was getting a site analysis to help allow for more potential businesses.
As for his take on the census, Grayson said countywide, “we only lost 254. i think that’s amazing.”
“I think we are going to catch up,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of people getting ready to retire and getting ready to turn some of the agriculture land over to subdivisions.”
Grayson said he has been involved with entertainment with his amphitheater since 1980 and he “is all about economic development, and we do need to prepare these sites. I want to work with the chambers of commerce and industrial development to get that, so I’m all about getting ready to build it and they will come. I’m ready for a second part.”
Part B of the question concerned the area being served by the four-county tourism association, the Greers Ferry Lake Little Red Tourism Association. Chadwell mentioned that judges from other counties have been and are actively involved in the association and promoting tourism in their respective areas. He asked the candidates if “they would be in favor of funding countywide tourism promotions efforts and what would they do.”
Churchwell said this is what she loves so much. She mentioned that she volunteers at Pioneer Village and it is No. 2 on Trip Advisor for Searcy even though it does not have the funds to stay open all of the time.
“I love what Heber has done with their tourism and I think we can have more here as well,” she said, adding that Heber Springs puts out pamphlets to come see Cleburne County “where you have the lake, the Little Red River.”
“We can for sure do more here with what we have,” Churchwell said. “People love historical things. There is historical tourism in White County and tourism in general, and I think we can rally some folks and get more going on.”
Brown said she would absolutely be for funding tourism efforts, stating that there is lots of potential with the Little Red River, including the recreation and fishing that goes with it. She talked about great “hunting opportunities just outside of Bald Knob with the national refuge over there.”
“It just takes someone with leadership to tap into the potential to get the word out there,” Brown said, adding that Harding University is a great draw here along with “great public schools.”
“People come to Searcy. They love it and decide to relocate here, so I’m 100 percent in favoring of promoting White County,” she said.
Grayson said when he was in the newspaper business “everybody’s business became my business.” He said he served two or three terms on the Greers Ferry Little Red River Association as “a newspaperman” and is looking forward to continuing that relationship. He said people come through Bald Knob from Memphis going to Heber Springs and he sees “the long lines” every day.
Separating choices
Question five was what separates each candidate from the others and why voters should cast their vote for them.
Brown said one of the main differences between her and the other candidates was that she has “county government experience.”
She said there were “vast, vast rules and regulations that have to be adhered to in county government. The other candidates both said they want it run like a business. Well, that sounds great but legally you cannot just run county government like a business. We have all kinds of restrictions on bidding and procurement that have to be followed, and that’s one of the things I bring to the table.”
Brown said she knows the laws and rules “rules and I have been a part of making sure the county stays compliant through an annual legislative audit. And the auditors come to me. I provide the documents. I have a great relationship with them, and that’s one of the things I bring.”
Brown also mentioned her dedication, being a longtime employee, to the other employees and the elected officials.
“We have great working relationships now and I expect that to continue,” she said. “If I’m elected, there will be a seamless transition. There won’t need to be time to be trained. I can step into the role of county judge the first day after I’m sworn in.”
Grayson said the entire administration side of the office, “including Ms. Lisa, has done a wonderful job. If I’m elected, and I intend to be elected, I will keep the administrative part of the department as is because they are very knowledgeable and an investment of our county.”
He said keeping the administrative office intact “will allow me to keep every department in check and learn as I go, of course, because just like Lisa said, there is a learning curve in there, but if you have good administrative people in every department already in place, you will be able to utilize their knowledge and transfer that information. And if you really want to learn, you are going to get in there and I have prepared myself before and it is just a lifelong work of love and development and passion to learn everything I can to serve the citizens of White County, and I will delegate every working need with every department and work with each department.”
Churchwell said unlike the others, she has never held a government position, but “you get leadership experience in the private business sector and the nonprofits.”
“I have had to hire people, let people go,” she said. “In running a business, you have to be very mindful of the cost and the bottom line, and I think the general consensus is there’s less room for failure in private business.”
She said she is going to look at problems and find solutions. Churchwell said it is important for her to listen to people “from all walks of life and from all corners of our county.
She said how things were done in the past doesn’t really mean much to her. She “would see things with a fresh perspective and go from there to the future.
“I am different all the way around,” Churchwell said, adding that she has a passion for the county and “I’m hoping to be the new county judge come January 1st.”
Annexation thoughts
Before closing statements, Chadwell asked the candidates their positions on the annexation of surrounding land in Searcy, particularly the area around the Arkansas Highway 13 extension.
Grayson said when he was elected mayor 3 1/2 years ago, he put a question on Facebook, asking people their thoughts on annexation. He said he got 300 responses, and they weren’t all positive.
“You’ve got to have the responsibility of kind of like being a shepherd with potential lands that can be annexed, but we have to respect the residents out in the county and they will have their say and that will all be taken into consideration,” Grayson said. “This is not a communist state, so I do respect the residents’ in the county opinions just as I do the people who do live within the city. It’s you’re not growing, you’re dying. That’s where I will leave it.”
Churchwell said there needs to be public forums where the voices of the landowners can be heard, especially the residential ones, and look into grandfather clauses like if they have livestock and pets and what this is going to mean for them. “Can they get more of these types of animals or just the ones they currently have?” she asked.
She said there would have to be a list of advantages and disadvantages and it would just have to be fair. “I do believe in progress, but I do not want to do something that hurts people who are already there at the same time.”
Brown said “there is a process for annexation” by statute “and there are hearings held for the citizens who live there to voice their concerns. I am in favor of annexation if the citizens who live there are in favor of annexation.”
Part of being “brought into the city means you get city services,” she said. She said that is a major concern of those who live in areas that are proposed to be annexed. Brown said they may want Searcy water and sewer or municipal water and sewer.
Also, Brown said she is open to those who are not in favor of annexation. With her experience in her role, Brown said she has been witness to those processes and a part of it and is not in favor or opposed to annexation. “It’s an individual case-by-case basis that comes before county court and sometimes the voters,” she said. “There are two ways to annex.”
Closing statements
In her closing statement, Churchwell said residents have heard how her education, experience and background would benefit the county judge’s office, She said she would focus on communication, efficiency, fair and equal consideration of all improvements and maximizing return on the budget.
Churchwell said that she is a “fifth-generation White Countian,” and saying that she has a passion for White County “would be an understatement.” She mentioned her countless hours of volunteering for organizations within the county and having met people from all parts and heard them voice their concerns and issues, be it fixing potholes or grading a road or replacing a deficient bridge or answering simple questions.
“The residents of White County need a judge who will work with them,” she said. “I want to be that judge. Being White County judge would combine my love of helping people with my love of white County and I would like to be an advocate for everyone.”
Brown said as a lifelong White County resident, her family is here and this is where she intends to stay. She mentioned her desire to put her years of experience in county government to work as county judge.
“I’m a heart of service,” Brown said. “I want to provide the needs of the citizen. I’m here. I’ve been here and I want to continue to remain in this office.”
She said she has knowledge of the road department, 911 communications, the Office of Emergency Management and is very familiar with the county budget.
“There’s something to be said for experience,” Brown said. “It does make a difference.”
She said she is a Christian and conservative and wants to be “your next county judge.”
Grayson said he also is a conservative Christian and a family businessman with children in White County and grandchildren in White County and fully intends for them to keep their roots here.
“I am ready. I have been prepared. I am ready to meet this new chapter of my life,” he said. “The 20 years of newspapers have got me getting out and visiting the people with needs and all around White County, each individual school board. And I miss the newspaper business. It taught me a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.