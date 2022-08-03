State Rep. Craig Christiansen

State Rep. Craig Christiansen told the Bald Knob City Council that he is trying again to get Amtrack to make Bald Knob one of its rail stops.

Christiansen told the Bald Knob City Council on Monday that for the last 15 to 20 years, officials have been trying to get Amtrak to stop in Bald Knob. “Three times we have gotten close with Amtrak during the last 18 years. Three times we’ve been shot down when people either died, took a transfer or left the company.”

