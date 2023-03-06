Another continuance in Washington County Circuit Court has been signed off on for the class A misdemeanor stalking case against Searcy High School football coach Zak Clark.

Last Wednesday, the state's motion for a continuance was granted, setting the case for trial March 29-30 at 8:30 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. Clark is ordered to appear for the trial and was advised that not appearing would result in him being charged with a separate felony offense for failure to appear and a bond revocation. 

