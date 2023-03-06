Another continuance in Washington County Circuit Court has been signed off on for the class A misdemeanor stalking case against Searcy High School football coach Zak Clark.
Last Wednesday, the state's motion for a continuance was granted, setting the case for trial March 29-30 at 8:30 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. Clark is ordered to appear for the trial and was advised that not appearing would result in him being charged with a separate felony offense for failure to appear and a bond revocation.
Clark also was advised that failure to maintain contact with his attorney could result in bond revocation and incarceration. The order of continuance was signed off on by Prosecuting Attorney Madison Woods, Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor and Clark's attorney. Clark also signed, acknowledging his receipt of the order, the terms and the understanding that he must appear in court.
An arrest warrant that was served by the Springdale Police Department on May 20, 2022, lists three counts that Clark is being charged with: stalking in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor; first-degree assault on a family or household member, a class A misdemeanor; and harassing communications, a class A misdemeanor.
In the felony information from court records, Fourth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett wrote concerning the stalking charge that the defendant "knowingly commits an act that would place a reasonable person in the victim's position under emotional distress and in fear for his or her safety or a third party's safety, against the peace and dignity of the state of Arkansas." He wrote that between Jan. 1 2022, and Feb. 11, 2022, the defendant "knowingly committed an act that would place a reasonable person in the victim's position under emotional distress and in fear for his or her own safety, against the peace and dignity of the state of Arkansas."
Under the charge of first-degree assault on a family or household member, Durrett wrote that the "defendant recklessly engages in conduct that creates a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to a family or household member, against the peace and dignity of the state of Arkansas. On or about Feb. 11, 2022, the defendant recklessly engaged in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to a family or household member, against the peace and dignity of the state of Arkansas."
In reference to count 3, harassing communications, Durrett wrote that on or between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 11, 2022, the defendant, "with the purpose to harass, annoy or alarm the victim, communicated with the victim anonymously or otherwise, by email and written letters, in a manner likely to harass, annoy, or alarm, against the peace and dignity of the state of Arkansas.
On June 3, 2022, Clark was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty. The case was set for trial on July 26, 2022. On July 26, Clark motioned for a continuance and the trial was set for Dec. 7-8, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2022, the defendant asked for consideration of a continuance and it was granted with the trial reset for March 1-2.
Clark completed his second year as Searcy's football coach last semester with a 4-7 record that included a state playoff loss to Lake Hamilton. His team also was 4-7 his first season, losing to Little Rock Parkview in the playoffs.
Clark was the head coach at Springdale High School for six seasons before coming to Searcy. He previously was offensive coordinator at Fayetteville High School. He played football at the University of Arkansas before transferring to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where he played football and baseball. In addition to graduating from UCA, he holds a master's in teaching from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
