Another administrator has chosen to leave the White County Central School District since the decision was made by the School Board in January not to renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract.
According to Pangburn School District Superintendent David Rolland, its School Board has hired WCC Middle School Principal Sam Farris. It also hired WCC Human Resources Director Kenneth Quinn. Both will start July 1.
Farris will be assistant kindergarten-sixth-grade principal and dean of students. He also will be in charge of discipline at the school, Rolland said. Quinn, who has been with WCC for 14 years, will join Pangburn as business manager. Rolland said Quinn held various positions, including heading up federal programs, at WCC.
“We are very excited. I think they’re going to add a lot to our team,” Rolland said. “They both have a lot of experience.
“Sam actually is a 2003 graduate from Pangburn. He also pastors a church here in the community, so I think he will be a good community person and just a real good influence on our students. Kenneth has a lot of experience, dealing with central office. I think he will be a great asset coming in and working with our team. He is really teacher-oriented. He wants to really work to make the teachers’ jobs easier. He sees himself as a support for the teacher and he will be another great addition to our team here.”
In addition to its middle school principal, White County Central is losing both its elementary school principal, Yvonne Sturdivant, and assistant principal, Brandi Hardcastle at the end of the school year. Both of their resignations were accepted by the WCC School Board in March.
A copy of Hardcastle’s resignation was provided to The Daily Citizen, in which concerning her taking a new position that “I took the interview for this job after the decision was made not to renew Mr. Stanley’s contract.”
The board voted 3-2 not to renew Stanley’s contract for another year, which led to a Facebook group, Stand With Us, being formed and parents packing the board’s meetings, even standing throughout one, to try to overturn the board’s decision. A member of the board, Blake Moffett, also immediately resigned after the decision. Stanley accepted an assistant superintendent’s position with the Searcy School District in March.
Friday, the Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative announced on its Facebook page that Stanley was awarded the Superintendent of the Year (North Region). The award was made Wednesday at the monthly director’s meeting at the coop in Beebe.
Lawsuits have been filed by board President Larry Stevens against two members of the Stand With Us group on defamation claims and by two members of that group against Stevens on claims of state Freedom of Information Act violations and denying parents’ right to speak.
WCC High School Principal Dr. Jackye Underwood was one of the four finalists to replace Stanley, but the superintendent position went to Pharis Smith, the current Tuckerman Elementary School principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.