Another $200,000 is being requested from the White County Quorum Court to go toward the new Searcy public library, which is now being projected at an estimated cost of $6 million and is expected to be put out for bids sometime this month.

The request was made at Tuesday’s joint meeting of the White County Budget and Finance Committee and Buildings and Grounds/Personnel Committee. Justice Joel Pritchett, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, said the money would come from “non-mandated funds,” which were voted on by voters to serve the veterans service, the county extension office, the White County Regional Library System and Meals on Wheels.

