Another $200,000 is being requested from the White County Quorum Court to go toward the new Searcy public library, which is now being projected at an estimated cost of $6 million and is expected to be put out for bids sometime this month.
The request was made at Tuesday’s joint meeting of the White County Budget and Finance Committee and Buildings and Grounds/Personnel Committee. Justice Joel Pritchett, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, said the money would come from “non-mandated funds,” which were voted on by voters to serve the veterans service, the county extension office, the White County Regional Library System and Meals on Wheels.
The committees approved moving the appropriation onto the agenda of the Quorum Court, which is scheduled to meet April 18. The court previously approved putting $500,000 toward renovating the Searcy Athletic Club on Skyline Drive into the new library, which will be named the Janett Crain Memorial Library.
“A lot of people come in from the unincorporated areas outside of Searcy to use that library and its facilities,” Pritchett said. He said the choice was to use this money or let it sit in the bank.
Searcy Councilwoman Tonia Hale, who was at the committee meeting, said cuts have been made to the original plan for the library, including the coffee bar and things that weren’t necessarily going to be needed right off the bat to get the library open. “We just want to try to get it open so that the community and the people of White County can use it,” Hale said.
Adam Hart of Hart Construction and architect Barry Hoffmann are also working to see how things can come together “so we can get this library open,” Hale said. The deficit right now is about $1.2 million for the new facility.
That information was presented to the Searcy City Council on March 31 at a Committee of the Whole meeting at the Carmichael Community Center. Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner said the meeting was to see what it will take to get the project past the finish line.
While a handout from the library system showed the current estimated cost of the project to be $6 million, it also showed that so far in cash and pledges, the project sits at $5.2 million and money on hand for the project was listed as $4.6 million.
White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino said $1 million for the project has come from the city of Searcy in addition to the $500,000 from the county. “If we look at everything that has been accumulated that’s available for the project, it’s $5,207,122. We’ve actually raised another $125,000 for a pavilion but that’s outside so we’re not including it in the money that’s been raised for the project because it’s outside.”
Available right now in the bank, Ino said, is $2,813,464. There is also $170,000 in flood-proofing money and $94,708 in eRateReimbursement-data wiring, connections for internet access (low voltage). “These are funds we know we will basically get, we have to turn in the receipt.”
Fundraising committee chairman Jan Smith said bidding is expected to go out April 15. However, it may be later than that Hart and Hoffmann said because of adding deductive alternates.
“We did some pretty extensive walkthroughs on the building, just for us all to put our eyes on everything,” Hart said. Hoffmann asked the committee of the whole to tell them how far they wanted to go on the project as far as deductive alternates go.
“As funds come in, we can reintroduce those deductive alternates into the project but we want to get a number that you guys are OK to say, ‘Hey, when this number come in, we’re still marching ahead,’” Hoffmann said.
Councilman Dale Brewer said, “We really won’t know until we get the bids.”
City Attorney Will Moore asked Hart how long the bids would be good for once he receives them. Hart said that depends on what part of the project a bid is for. For example, “steel won’t hold their quote very long.”
Hart said what can be done is to ask that bidders keep their bid good for 30-45 days. He talked about having “a cafeteria list” of all the costs of the projects, concerning priorities.
Councilman David Morris asked how good of a feeling Ino and the fundraising committee had about the pledges and verbal commitments of $628,950 coming in. “We’re confident,” Ino said.
Councilman Rodger Cargile asked what other fundraising efforts were being looked into and was told that the public phase of fundraising is underway. Before that, the phase was the advanced gifts stage of ones that were six figures and above.
In the last six weeks, a number of $1,000 checks have been received in donations for the project. Smith said she feels that when the project is started “that will make it more public” and community members will see the work that is going on and want to contribute.
Another aspect of the public phase is that there are a number of posters up around Searcy that feature patrons talking about the new library. They have a QR code on them for donations.
“We’ve been reaching out everywhere really and it continues to come in,” Ino said. “Sometimes it’s slow. Sometimes it’s a big week. We are also going to do the brick campaign where people can order a brick and get it engraved. It may not be a huge fundraiser but it allows everyone to have a part in it.
Faulkner asked if there were still naming opportunities available within the facility. Ino said there were meeting spaces upstairs in the new facility, and the potential naming for the community rooms is said to be $475,000. One potential donor is looking into sponsoring one of the rooms for $120,000, she said. That person was not named.
