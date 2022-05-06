While many counties in Arkansas have chosen to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for premium pay for their employees, they have been instructed, “do not provide premium pay to any elected officials full stock,” according to Lindsey Holman, the ARPA adviser for the Association of Arkansas Counties.
Holman was asked by The Daily Citizen to explain how the federal funds could be used in light of the White County Quorum Court rejecting at its April meeting a plan to spend nearly $3 million of the “roughly $15.2 million” Holman said the county is receiving on premium pay, including $22,500 each for the county judge and sheriff and $20,000 each for the assessor, circuit clerk, clerk, collector and treasurer.
The ordinances that were voted down were later referred to a joint meeting of the budget and personnel and buildings and grounds committees for discussion. That meeting is set to be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the White County Courthouse.
Holman said the U.S. Department of the Treasury has “enumerated eligible uses” for the funding. “There’s some big blanket categories with this and there’s subcategories under each of those,” she said.
The first one, Holman said, “is replacing lost public sector revenue.” She said basically what the Treasury Department has decided with its “final rule” on using the funding is give every recipient an option of either doing “a revenue lost calculation for 2020, 2021 – and you would do one at the end of ’22 and another one at the end of ’23 – and you could take an amount equal to those revenue losses and put them in what I would call the revenue replacement bucket, and you could use those funds for provisional government services without having to adhere to the other eligible uses.”
Holman said the funds could be used for things like road maintenance, building plans and even for county payroll and benefits for employees across the board instead of “just using it for those payroll benefits for public health and public safety and health services employees/team members.”
Holman said she wanted to be clear about the funds to which she was referring. “The American Rescue Plan was legislation that had a lot of supplemental appropriations. The Treasury’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds was just one of the programs appropriated through the American Rescue Plan, ... that’s the $350 billion that was appropriated to go out to all states, counties and municipalities in the United States.”
She said a lot of people refer to it as ARPA “and there were a lot of other programs appropriated under ARPA. The specific program we are dealing with here is SLFRF. When it comes to revenue replacement, you can do the calculation or you can take an up to $10 million allowance without having to do the calculation. You just take $10 million off the top of your allocation and you can use that for provision of governmental services.
“The majority of counties in the state of Arkansas are getting $10 million or under, so they are able to put their entire allocation towards provision of government services under the revenue replacement category. If you are like White County and looking at about $15 million or a little over $15 million, they’re either going to elect to do the revenue loss calculation if they think they are going to have more revenue lost than $10 million, but more than likely, many counties are electing to just take that $10 million allowance without doing the revenue lost calculation.”
To use an example, she said, “let’s say they [White County] elected to do that $10 million allowance, that means they got about $5.2 million that they have to spend according to the other eligible uses, enumerated by Treasury.”
Holman said those “other eligible uses” are addressing public health and economic impacts that were experienced due to COVID-19. “There’s a whole gamut of things that Treasury has enumerated. It’s like, ‘Here’s some examples of what you could spend it on.’”
She said a county can go beyond those “enumerated uses” if the project meets certain criteria established by Department of the Treasury. Holman said those do include using it to provide premium pay, which she defined as funds that are provided through pay to lower-income and front-line workers for performing essential work during the pandemic.
“Basically, that premium pay is compensation for putting themselves at risk. Them and their families at risk,” she said.
Water, sewer and broadband infrastructure are other areas this money could be spent on, Holman explained. “Treasury did expand some other projects that would be eligible under the water and sewer infrastructure category to include certain storm water and flood management types of projects and a few others that just aren’t specified in those EPA programs.”
She also said that using the funding for dealing with the “public health emergency” would be spending on “vaccine programs, testing programs, public communication efforts, public health data systems, COVID-19 prevention and treatment, equipment, such as ventilators, ambulance, medical and PPE [personal protective equipment], supplies, isolation, ventilation systems and improvements for county buildings and congregant settings.”
Holman said the funds also could be used to cover medical expenses, to invest in behavioral and mental health treatment, including substance use disorder treatments and preventing and responding to rises in community violence that were experienced since the start of COVID in 2020.
Another way to spend the money is “responding to negative economic impacts.” Holman said this could be assistance to households, communities, assistance to small businesses that experience negative economic impacts and non-profits that received negative economic impacts.
Aid to impacted industries is something else Holman talked about. Holman said there were some industries in the United States that were “disproportionately impacted.” She said the Treasury Department has identified these as things like “tourism, travel and the hospitality sectors.”
Holman said the areas she mentioned “would have to be like a formalized program, where they provide an opportunity for anyone that would qualify for that assistance, to apply for it.”
However, she said the areas could go beyond travel, hospitality and tourism, mentioning helping an industry that experienced at least 8 percent employment loss through the pandemic or other negative economic impacts.
They are a lot of other rules, Holman noted, outside of the Treasury Department’s “final rule” when it comes to spending the money. She said there’s what called “the uniform administrative guidance for federal awards. It governs the management of any federal award unless otherwise specified by the awarding agency.”
Holman said the difference between the SLFRF and the Coronavirus Relief Fund that was given to the state through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is that “they actually did a waiver with CRF. They said you don’t have to do some of this compliance stuff because the only reason why the federal government did that with CRF was because this money had to go to work right now. A lot of jurisdictions were looking at life-saving measures. They didn’t have time to go to super competitive procurement and things like that, so that money was a lot more flexible in terms of how you managed it. SLFRF is going back to they way they usually do things with how federal funds are managed.”
Some jurisdictions, especially the ones looking at how to spend their $10 million revenue replacement allowance, Holman said, can take that “and let’s say they are covering pieces of their budget, county payroll and benefits for county employees – different aspects of the county budget that might be more simple to use the Treasury funds on, covering those things. And then they have a cost savings in their general fund, what I would call county-originated money, or let’s just say money that doesn’t originate from the federal government that they can then spend on those more complicated road projects, for example, or any other more complicated projects where they could just spend those cost savings on that project and do it in a more simplified way than using the federal funds for it.”
Holman said this helps protect the jurisdictions from “recoupment because the No.1 reason for recoupment of federal funds is improper procurement.”
Small percentage
Holman spent three hours one day discussing use of the federal funding with White County officials, according to County Judge Michael Lincoln. “We haven’t spent one penny of either our CARES Act or our ARPA money because we have been very diligent and very precise,” he said.
“We are 100 percent confident that premium pay is one way that some of these funds can be used, and just for percentage, the amount that we’re [requesting to use] is about 18 percent of our overall ARPA funds and about 16 percent of our overall CARES funds,” Lincoln said, “so we’re not even using a large percent of the funds to do the premium pay. I think a lot of people are thinking we’re using it all. There are so many guidelines that we have to follow.
“I mean, we’ve had First Electric ask for $2 million. We had a rural water department ask for a million. Even had the Searcy library call. It’s turned into a fiasco. It’s part of our job and responsibility to use these funds as outlined.”
He said one of the county judge candidates, Shelly Churchwell, has “talked about helping the needy nonprofits. Well, I know for a fact, the nonprofits had an opportunity to make their own requests, it was called PPP [Payroll Protection Program].”
“I know for a fact Camp Wyldewood did the paperwork because they shut down camp but they went through the arduous process of filling out the paperwork for the PPP and received it,” Lincoln said. “What’s easier coming to the court and putting your hand out or going through the arduous process of filling out all the papers and documentation? Well, of course, it’s easier to ask than to fill out all the paperwork. I even had the state AWIN [Arkansas Wireless Information Network] System come and ask us for $6 million to put three AWIN towers up.”
Lincoln said the premium pay amounts may look astronomical to some, “but we chose to do one year, 2021. We could actually do four years but we chose to do one. I could understand why the people would think. ‘Wow, the county judge is getting $22,000.’ Well, I didn’t come up with that figure, the committee came up with the figure, but the JPs [justices of the peace] know if it’s going to create a problem for the other employees, I won’t take a dime.”
Lincoln mentioned at the April meeting of the Quorum Court that the committee that he established included the county treasurer, clerk, payroll clerk, his administrative assistant and himself. It “hammered” out the proposal that then went to the budget committee, which approved the plan and sent it to the Quorum Court meeting.
“I was at work every day. I didn’t shut down the road department. I was out in public. I was out dealing with road issues just like I did this morning [Thursday]. All during the pandemic,” Lincoln said. “I did choose to close our offices but we did not shut down services.
“The sheriff got COVID twice – a lot of people don’t know that. He was at the jail. He was out and about. He was at risk. He didn’t stay at home. I didn’t stay home. The elected officials didn’t stay home. I know it can be a hard pill to swallow, but there were lots of people that stayed home, drew unemployment and got an extra $600 a week because of the pandemic, and county employees, we didn’t do that, we came to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.