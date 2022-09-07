American Legion Post 91 in Beebe will begin a new tradition Sunday, hosting its first 9/11 memorial at the Beebe veterans memorial, and the event has developed into something larger than was first expected, according to Randy Wood, post commander.

The ceremony remembering the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001, will be held at memorial at the junction of West Dewitt Henry Drive and North Pecan Street at 1 p.m.

