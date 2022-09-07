American Legion Post 91 in Beebe will begin a new tradition Sunday, hosting its first 9/11 memorial at the Beebe veterans memorial, and the event has developed into something larger than was first expected, according to Randy Wood, post commander.
The ceremony remembering the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001, will be held at memorial at the junction of West Dewitt Henry Drive and North Pecan Street at 1 p.m.
Wood said once it was decided that the post would be hosting the memorial, he went to the Beebe Volunteer Fire Department and talked to a lieutenant, telling him all he wanted was a fire truck to be there with some of the firemen for the memorial ceremony Sunday. “He goes, ‘No we’re not bring a little truck. We’re bringing in a ladder truck with a big flag. We’re going to block the street.’’
“Then Doug Warner, our vice-commander, goes over to Searcy and has breakfast with a bunch of veterans over there. He talks to them at Chit Chat and Chew and now they are all coming,” Wood said. ‘I sent letters to the mayor of Beebe, to the judge of Beebe, to the mayor of Searcy and told them what we are doing and told them they are welcome. We’re not going to let them speak because it’s a election year; the American Legion is not political. I called NorthStar EMS and they said, ‘Yeah, we will be there.’”
Wood stressed that the event is open to the general public. What is planned is for his wife, Beverly, a veterans service officer and ordained minister, to play “Taps” on a bugle and give the invocation to start about a 20-minute service. Then, Warner will present a message and the American Legion Post 91 Honor Guard will present honors.
“We’re going to have a moment of silence and I’m taking my bell and going to put it on one of the fire trucks and when they figure a moment is long enough, I will hit it once,” Randy said. “This service is to honor all who lost their lives on Sept. 11, so as a nation we never forget. God Bless America.”
The Woods said they also will be firing Army-issued M1 Garands as part of the ceremony. “We have gotten 12” of the semiautomatic service rifles used by the Army in World War II and the Korean War, Randy said. “They fire blanks but they are live military rifles so we protect them pretty well.”
He was asked if he remembers where he was 21 years ago when the attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., were carried out using hijacked passenger airplanes by the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida. A fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa., as the fatalities totaled nearly 3,000.
“I was working, driving a septic truck,” Randy said. “I had my own business in a little town called Columbus City, Ind., up by Fort Wayne and I got home and my wife, now deceased, told me what happened and I was worried about my son. My son is a jet engine mechanic for the Air Force.
“I was also ready to go back and fight. I’m a veteran; I took an oath and never rescinded it, and that’s one of the things all veterans are that way. Yeah, I was ready to go to work. We were attacked.”
He said that he has “since learned to look at things differently. I’m a Vietnam-era vet. I lost a cousin in ‘Nam. What held me was I had these little kids come up to me when I was going into a lumber company in Fort Wayne, Ind., and they go, ‘My mom and dad want to thank you,’ and I go, ‘For what?’ And I had my hat on it said ‘Vietnam Veteran.’” He said the children were Vietnamese and they were bowing to him and saying their parents wanted to thank him “for their freedom. So that meant a lot. Then I started getting involved in the Legion.”
Beverly said that she “was working for a hospice in Naples, Fla.,” during 9/11 “and I was at home recuperating after having carpal tunnel surgery. The first thing I thought was, ‘We were attacked,’ and I was worried about my brother because he is a master sergeant in the Air Force and I thought, ‘Where are they going to put him now and what comes next?”
Randy said some things have changed for the better since 9/11 and some for the worst. “I’m treated better as being a Vietnam veteran. I will not let nobody treat my [military] brothers and sisters nowadays what we went through. There’s more respect to us as veterans. We’re honored more in certain areas.”
Beverly said, “I think of my grandson. He was not even born yet. It was three months before he was born. He is going to be 21 in December. I know it has changed [things] a lot for the military. It has put us more on alert and you want to watch the news, but sometimes you just can’t.”
