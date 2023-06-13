An $80,000 grant to go toward the restoration efforts on the historic American Legion Hut in downtown Searcy has been landed, according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.
Burton said the first planning meeting for Phase 3 of the project is set for Friday. The grant is from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.
“We talked about slow and steady, so we’re getting there,” Burton said. “This will be for electrical upgrades and HVAC, and we’ll just go until the money is out.
“We’ve already done a lot of demo that was in Phase 2. We are going to use a lot of our own labor at this point just so we can try to make some more progress on this because it’s been a slow process, but it is definitely a building worth saving downtown. It has a great story for the community and it is on the National Register [of Historic Places], so we’re plugging right along.”
She said the work is being done in “partnership with the city.”
White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell told the Searcy City Council on Thursday that the American Legion Hut has “two buildings on either side when you first walk in and these will be available for rent at the city’s discretion. And as you walk down the hall, there is a bathroom on the left that will serve the hallway and then the second room on the left will be like the green room or the bride’s room or the room where a speaker can get ready. The room to the right will be the catering kitchen and storage for the tables.”
Churchwell gave The Daily Citizen a tour of the hut Saturday, saying the grand hall there is sometimes called the dance hall and will be the main area of the venue. “It was really a venue for them as well back then. The veterans would come with their wives and they would have parties. It started in 1934, I believe June of ‘34, and there is a big article in The Daily Citizen in June of ‘34 about it.”
Churchwell explained that a lot of work restoring the building already has been done. The Daily Citizen reported in May 2021 that Phase 1 work included outside work, like windows, exterior painting, exterior cleaning, the roof and replacing the rotting soffit and facia boards. Phase 2 centered on inside work.
“We have already roughed in the plumbing. The floor will be fixed. We cleared it all out. We have worked the exterior a lot,” Churchwell said. “Phase 1 had a lot to do with just the exterior, filling up the windows, putting the doors on, soffit, facia, guttering, a brand-new roof for the whole thing.”
All the rock that is in the American Legion Hut came from Steprock, according to Churchwell. “They hauled it here in 1933, 1934.”
Phase 2 was “the start of the new plumbing process,” Churchwell said. “It had like 300 types of plumbing underneath it and they were all leaking. The plumbing didn’t work, the floor was rotten.”
Churchwell’s husband, Billy, said entering the building will be mostly done from the back due to a lack of parking out front on Race Avenue. Shelly Churchwell said the back area used to be a kitchen “and it had a big stove. We are saving it for the museum” when there is one.
Looking at the old stove, she said it was used to cook for all of their events. “A six-burner gas stove,” she said. A lot of the old cabinets will be repurposed and put back on the walls in the catering kitchen. “We’re saving as much of the original as we can. We are excited about Phase 3.”
This $80,000 is the third grant the project has received from the AHPP, according to Churchwell. “We did not ask for one in 2022 but we did the two previous years. We are also getting $20,000 from A&P [the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission] and $20,000 from the city of Searcy, who owns the building. So Phase 3 will be at least $120,000.”
She said the building is “full of knob and tube wiring’ they’ve already taking part of it out. The whole thing needs to be rewired. There has never been any kind of HVAC, besides a few window units, and we’re got to finish all the plumbing. Those three things are major expenses.”
Looking around the hut, Churchwell said, “We will feather in the floors and resurface the floors, put in new lighting. We’re going to keep the fireplaces and put in gas logs.” Opening the back door and going outside, Churchwell pointed out “a brand-new handicapped ramp and loading dock.”
Billy Churchwell said the building will serve “as a medium-sized venue.”
Shelly Churchwell said, “The last sentence of the June 1934 article in The Daily Citizen reads, ‘This building is dedicated to the citizens of Searcy, may it always be used as such.’”
Before the city owned the hut, Churchwell said it was still property of the Legion “but the city had a ground lease.”
“The Legion was unable to keep the building up because so many of them had passed away and so they deeded it to the city,” she said. “We have been working on it since 2019 and then we were in talks a few weeks before that even happened but the roof was getting so bad that the building was really at risk.”
She said when finished, the hut “is going to be a very unique kind of place.”
Asked how many more phases there will be, Churchwell laughed and said, “It depends on how much money we get. It’s all about money.” She said the project is accepting donations and those who want to help can contact Burton.
