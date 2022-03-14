The 2020 shooting death of 23-year-old Maddison Clevenger in Searcy was "almost a perfect murder," 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky Reed McCoy said Monday in her opening statement in the capital murder trial of Hunter Dean Bishop in White County Circuit Court.
The paler-than-usual and longer-haired Bishop, 28, of Searcy joined by his defense team, sat expressionless, but focused, as the prosecution rolled police body camera footage of the crime scene for the nearly all-female jury.
Clevenger, a paramedic was found deceased in her bed on Horton Street in Searcy, from a single gunshot wound to her head, in May 2020 — just 10 days before her 24th birthday.
Family and friends of Clevenger filled nearly half of the courtroom — most wearing her favorite color, purple.
At the start of the trial, McCoy began her opening statement by thanking members of the jury, whose 12 members included three men, adding that “we know it’s been a painful week [of jury selection] for you all.”
McCoy went on to describe the victim’s character, reading a plaque that hung above Clevenger’s bed that said “Always pray to have eyes to see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith in God.”
“The evidence will show that this was almost a perfect murder,” she added, to which Bishop’s defense attorney, Lee D. Short, objected, saying her statement was argumentative and should not be allowed.
McCoy argued that her statement was necessary in order to show “premeditation and deliberation,” elements which would warrant the death penalty in Arkansas.
Widespread frustration then audibly grew in the form of sighs and body gestures moments later in the courtroom from family, friends and the prosecution when Short objected thrice more to McCoy’s further opening remarks about the murder weapon being found in Bishop’s possession.
According to police reports, the firearm which killed Clevenger was found in Bishop’s car during a traffic stop, hours after her murder.
Each time the defense objected to McCoy’s same statement, Judge Mark Pate ordered the jury to exit and enter a closed-door back room.
“I’m not going to tailor my case and my opening statement to keep him [Short] from popping up and [repeatedly objecting],” McCoy said.
Pate responded that “he [Short] has every right to make that argument.”
The jury was again ordered to exit and court was recessed while counsel spoke privately with Pate.
Upon resuming the trial a short time later, McCoy assured the jury that her opening statement would continue without further dismissals, saying, “Get comfortable this time … we got all the technical details worked out.”
McCoy then described details of the scene that day, saying the house was locked and secured from the inside, meaning the killer must have had a key; that the only thing missing was sentimental jewelry (a graduation necklace from her father and a ring from her late mother); that the victim’s phone had been tampered with and her home modem was rebooted by someone at the time of her death, from around 3-3:30 a.m.; and a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot around the same time, seeing a “small car” leave the scene.
The defense’s opening statement refuted the charges and alleged evidence against Bishop, saying that a “small car” could not accurately describe Bishop’s larger car — a Chrysler 300.
Short identified another man as the likely murderer with a motive — Clevenger’s sister’s boyfriend, who he said has a violent criminal record, is a “known gang member” and who made previous threats of domestic violence to her sister, such as “if something happens to Maddison, her blood is on your hands.”
Short added that Bishop had no motive because there was nothing in their text messages which indicated discourse or threats between him and Clevenger, according to phone records acquired from AT&T.
The prosecution later called on testimonies from Clevenger’s father and co-worker who discovered her body, and the gun store owner — from whom Clevenger purchased the gun which ultimately was used to kill her. Store security footage showed Bishop and Clevenger shopping for the gun together in the days leading up to her death.
McCoy told the jury that Bishop’s statement to police about how he acquired the gun did not coincide with his latest statements about how he came to be in possession of it. He initially told police when he was pulled over that “she was ditzy and probably forgot it in here after we were [target] shooting,” according to McCoy.
McCoy then asked the jury how Clevenger could have forgotten the gun in his car when ballistics showed it was the same gun that caused a bullet exit wound to her cheek.
During McCoy’s description of how Clevenger’s body was found, Bishop’s gaze remained focused downward at the desk where he sat, with him occasionally sipping a bottled water.
According to McCoy, the nature of their relationship remains unclear, but Bishop maintains that the two were just friends.
He faces charges of class Y capital murder and possession of firearms by certain persons, enhanced penalties, and was charged nearly a week after Clevenger was found May 15. Bishop remains in the White County Detention Center with no bond.
