Of the nearly $1 million in budget appropriations made by the Searcy City Council in August based on requests from the newly formed Buildings and Grounds Committee, almost $600,000 was for equipment for the Searcy Sanitation Department.

Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford and Sanitation Department Supervisor Daniel Clegg addressed the committee, headed by Councilman Don Raney, in early August concerning the equipment needs. All of the money to purchase the equipment is coming from unappropriated reserves from the 2014 eight-year 1-cent tax fund.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series detailing the nearly $1 million in equipment and maintenance requests made by the Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee, which was formed in June at the request of Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, that were approved by the Searcy City Council.

