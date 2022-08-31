Of the nearly $1 million in budget appropriations made by the Searcy City Council in August based on requests from the newly formed Buildings and Grounds Committee, almost $600,000 was for equipment for the Searcy Sanitation Department.
Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford and Sanitation Department Supervisor Daniel Clegg addressed the committee, headed by Councilman Don Raney, in early August concerning the equipment needs. All of the money to purchase the equipment is coming from unappropriated reserves from the 2014 eight-year 1-cent tax fund.
The equipment includes a non-CDL boom truck for $186,368, a rear-loader trash truck for $177,989, two three-quarter-ton pickups for $70,000, four 20- and four 40-cubic yard bins for $64,380.45, cover tarps for the department’s boom and roll-off trucks for $48,000, four 8-cubic yard bins for $21,521.98 and four 6-cubic yard bins for $19,765.98.
Clegg said not having the tarps for the boom trucks and the roll-off trucks is a safety issue. “For the boom trucks, we do have to haul trash in them at times and it’s hard to keep the trash in back of them. The boom holds it down but still some flies out. ... If the tarp is manual, the guys have to climb on top of those tall bins and it can be rather hazardous.”
Rutherford said the tarps are an Arkansas Department of Transportation issue and the department has brought it to the city’s attention. “They let us slide but they are fixing to start cracking down.”
When it comes to the cost of bins, Clegg said they have increased considerably. “Back in 2018, we bought seven 6-yards. They were approximately $1,100 apiece. Seven 8 yards were roughly $1,200 apiece. The new quotes we have, a 6-yard is roughly $3,000 now and an 8-yard is roughly $3,700 apiece now.”
Clegg said the plastic bins seem to work better than metal bins “as long as they don’t catch on fire or get hit by a car. We have had both happen.”
Rutherford said the need to replace bin bottoms goes away when plastic is bought. He said replacing a bin bottom costs $700 to $800.
The issue with the department’s current rear-loader trash truck is engine problems, possibly a blown motor, Clegg said. He said the truck that was available for purchase has about 44,000 miles on it and comes with a warranty. Rutherford said there will be chippers on the truck so if a sidearm truck were to go down, “the guys can roll the trash cans to this.”
Clegg said the non-CDL boom truck is new on the market and is a little bit smaller, so it hauls less. Rutherford said it can get around tighter places better because it is shorter. It has air brakes but is under 26,000 pounds, he noted.
“We can train anyone to drive it,” Clegg said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series detailing the nearly $1 million in equipment and maintenance requests made by the Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee, which was formed in June at the request of Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, that were approved by the Searcy City Council.
