The 5-percent alcoholic beverage tax passed by the Searcy City Council is only “a small proportion of the general fund,” according to Mayor Kyle Osborne, with documents showing a total of $111,974.59 has been remitted to the city since September 2018.
The city collected $14,240.36 from three Searcy restaurants with private club permits in 2018, and $46,038.69 in 2019 and $45,506.66 from six restaurants holding permits.
According to City Clerk/Treasurer Jerry Morris, a total of $5,918.88 has been remitted to the city for the first two months of 2021 from the six businesses with permits: Rock House, El Almacen, Colton’s Steak House, Rib Crib, Chili’s and Guacamole Grill. Two other restaurants had received permits, but are no longer in business.
Searcy resident Cheri Yecke had requested the liquor tax information at the first meeting of a citizens focus group formed by the mayor after the city’s attempt to make permanent the city’s temporary, 1-cent sales and use tax was denied by voters at a special election in February. The citizens focus group is scheduled to meet again April 8.
In August 2019, more than a year after the council passed the alcohol sales tax, Osborne said that the tax was producing “about $10,000 a month in revenue.”
“It was never the intent for the city to have a big impact on the budget to the point where we had to depend on the alcohol tax,” Osborne said. “It helps – don’t get me wrong, every little bit helps – but it was never our intention to use this to try to be our savior.”
The ordinance placing a supplemental beverage tax on the sale of alcoholic beverages within the city was passed in May 2018.
The Rock House became the first Searcy restaurant in August 2017 given a permit by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control board to serve alcohol by the glass. The Rock House and El Almacen had applied in May after the Arkansas Legislature passed Act 1112 of 2017 that required private club applications to “be made to the governing body of the county or municipality in which the private club seeks to be located” instead of to the ABC Division.
Colton’s also applied before that legislation went into effect Aug. 1. All of the other permit applications were submitted to the city, with the council having set procedures for requests and granting authorization for the permits to be sought from the ABC Division.
The Searcy Country Club and Elk Lodge also hold private club permits, but they were not annexed into the city limits, although the country club represents an enclave, an area enclosed on all sides by a city or town. Searcy VFW Post 2330 also holds a permit but is outside the city limits.
In 2018, then-Mayor David Morris, now a member of the council, said “the Searcy Country Club has never been a part of the city of Searcy. The residential area surrounding the Searcy Country Club was annexed into the city in various annexations dating back to the 1970s through the 1990s.”
He said although the creation of “enclaves” by annexation is prohibited by the state, “the statutes do not prohibit any existing enclaves, to my knowledge, but gives the city the option to annex these areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.