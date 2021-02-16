White County Judge Michael Lincoln told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday that all county offices are closed due to the inclement weather.
"About half of the road department reported [to work]," Lincoln said. "911 dispatchers are working. All courts are canceled as far as I know."
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said, "Of course police, fire and the street department are all out [working]. Everything else is essential personnel only."
Most of the offices are closed are on the snow plan "since we only have one of these [snowstorms] every 25 years," said Osborne, who was on a tractor trying to clear snow in the downtown area when The Daily Citizen reached him by phone.
