The three Republican candidates for White County circuit clerk believe their experience working for the county makes them the right person for the job.
The candidates – White County Clerk’s Office Deputy Clerk Karen Gossett, White County Tax Collector’s Office Deputy Clerk Kathy Baker and White County Circuit Clerk’s Office Deputy Clerk Sara Brown – are seeking to replace current Circuit Clerk Tami King in the May 24 Republican primary. King is retiring at the end of the year.
Heading into early voting, which began Monday at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office and Carmichael Community Center, the candidates took the opportunity to speak at several events in the county, including a White County Republican Women dinner and a White County Historical Society meeting.
Baker said her experience and the relationships she has built are all a part of why she is running for circuit clerk. “I spent seven years at the circuit clerk’s office and during that time, not only did I work in the court department but I also worked in the recorder’s department. I currently work in the tax collector’s office with Beth Dorton.”
As an employee in the tax collector’s office, Baker said she works closely with the assessor’s office, and “this experience and the relationship I have built are all connected to why I’m running for circuit clerk.”
She said although she believes experience is important, she also believes there are other qualities that are just as important. She mentioned commitment, efficiency, honesty, diligence and providing great customer service. Baker said she believes she has these qualities.
She and her husband have been married for 27 years and their daughter lives in Bald Knob with their two grandchildren. Baker told everyone she welcomes their prayers and would appreciate their vote in the primary election.
Gossett said she has “spent 23-plus years in the clerk’s office; 16 of those years in the circuit clerk’s office, which only adds to my experience.”
Gossett said she understand the importance of compatibility among county offices. She said the circuit clerk’s office has a lot of jobs. “It’s not just about the technology, the laws, the daily job procedures, it’s about more than that.”
“In my 23-plus years, I have seen and worked through many changes,” she said. “Experience can’t be bought, experience can’t be taught. Experience is gained over time, and I have built a solid foundation and I am ready to lead the circuit clerk’s office.”
On the campaign trial, Gossett said it has been said to her several times “I’ve been around a long time. Yes, I have, and I’m very proud of that.”
“Experience matters in everything you do in life,” she said. “The more experience you have, the better you are, and it’s about more than just the everyday job routine. It’s about leadership, management, people skills, the experience and the maturity to handle situations when the days aren’t running smooth.”
She asked everyone to “vote for leadership and to vote for experience,” and said it would be a great honor and privilege to serve as White County circuit clerk.
Gossett said she was born and raised in White County and she and her husband will celebrate their 12th anniversary in May. She said she has two daughters who reside in Searcy with their families.
While the other candidates have worked in the circuit clerk’s office, Brown said “most importantly, I am the only candidate running that currently works there.”
“I come with institutionalized knowledge and I know how to run the office. ... So, I know it front to back, twice over,” Brown said. “Come day one, it will not be any different for me than the day before. I am already trained in every area and I’m ready to move forward.”
She said she attends and is a member of the Arkansas Circuit Clerks Association and attends continuing education courses and is current on all the regulations and what makes the office move forward in operating.
“I love my job,” Brown said. “I’m passionate about what I do. I have full support of my office and I’m endorsed by the sitting circuit clerk.”
White County Judge Michael Lincoln posted recently about the race on his Facebook page.
“I rarely ever post about candidates. But in the circuit clerk’s race a lot of things are being said that can be verified by public records,” Lincoln wrote. “I simply ask you to take the time to ask questions and verify. I believe Karen’s statements can be verified. I’ve known and worked with Karen for 16 years. She works hard and serves the citizens of White County. I think you should seriously consider voting for Karen Gossett. She will not disappoint you. God bless.”
