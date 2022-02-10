All of the residents of Apartments at the Park at 1706 E. Moore Ave. got out safely during an overnight fire.
Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said the 911 call concerning the fire came in at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The apartments are not far from Arkansas State University-Beebe's Searcy campus and Berryhill Park.
Dunavan said in addition to all of the Searcy fire stations responding, assistance in battling the blaze came from four volunteer fire departments: North White County, Judsonia, Center Hill and Fairview.
One resident, who spoke to The Daily Citizen, and said about 25 people lived in the apartments. This article will be updated as more information becomes available. Firefighters were still on the scene with two tower trucks spraying water.
White County 100 Families Alliance at 1202 E. Race Ave, told The Daily Citizen that it is collecting donations for the 25 families affected by the overnight fire at Apartments at the Park. The organizations Facebook page has specific lists of things needed. Cash donations are also being accepted. Those who are interested in donating should call (501) 380-0715.
Harding University interns Eden Henderson and Megan Lisenbee are working on organizing the donations. Case Manager Brenna Tucker said they will also be offering their services to the families to become clients if they meet the requirements for long-term assistance.
