All but one of the Riverview School District’s campuses had an ESSA School Index score below a C last spring, according to district principals and Assistant Superintendent Susan Blockburger.
The Every Student Succeeds Act School Index Report grades schools based on five “indicators for success:” achievement toward grade-level proficiency; growth in student achievement; English learner progress toward English language proficiency; four-year adjusted graduation rate/five-year adjusted cohort graduation rate. and school quality and student success as far as reaching educational milestones, readiness criteria such as ACT scores, and “postsecondary success indicators, such as AP credits.
Blockburger told the Riverview School Board on Thursday that Judsonia Elementary School’s overall score was a 63.58, which is a D.
The strengths identified from the data were growth in scientific achievement, above the state average, and the overall ESSA Index score is higher than it was the previous year, Blockburger said. “Our value added growth was a 79.17 – 80 is what the state says a school is showing that their students are meeting one full year of growth each year of school.”
Under weaknesses, Blockburger listed weighted achievement, reading at grade level and school quality/student success indicator score (accumulated by student engagement, science scores and percentage of students reading at grade level).
Strategies implemented for this year for Judsonia Elementary are the implementation of the Leader in Me program, 95 percent phonics program implementation in grade three to finish rounding out the literacy curriculum in kindergarten-third grade and a Response to Intervention program targeted to specific skills, she said.
According to its website, the Leader in Me program is “an evidence-based, comprehensive model that builds leadership and life skills in students, creates a high-trust school culture and lays the foundation for sustained academic achievement.”
RTI “aims to identify kids who are struggling in school” and “uses targeted teaching to help them catch up,” according to understood.org.
Blockburger said the RTI program is scheduled during the day to provide interventions to student who are showing that they are not performing at grade levels in specific areas such as reading and math.
Kensett Elementary School Principal Christy Bremer said her school got a letter grade of D, (61.22 percent). However, she said 91 percent of all ESSA categories improved, the overall score growth was plus-3.49 and the student engagement was above the state average.
Bremer identified reading at grade level, science achievement and weighted achievement as weaknesses.
Strategies in place for this school year, she said, also include the implementation of the Leader in Me program, 95 percent phonics program implementation in K-3 and RTI programs scheduled and targeted to specific skills.
Riverview Junior High School and High School Principal Stuart Hill said the junior high also scored a D (62.58). He said the school’s score in 2019 was 70.71, while students did not take the test in 2020 due to COVID-19 and scored 61 in 2021.
The strengths for the junior high include eighth-grade growth, Hill said. The majority of subpopulations also grew. Hill said African-American students improved by 4.5 points, while Hispanic students grew as well.
Student engagement was well above state average, he said. “We’re doing exceptionally well with that. It has to do with attendance and things like that. The state average is at 63 and at the junior high we were at 86, so that’s 23 points above the state average.
“That’s a tribute to the office staff there, the secretary and the assistant principals. You will see this in the high school as well, teachers. It is a great job there with student engagement.”
Weaknesses at the junior high include reading at grade level, at 51 percent, science achievement and weighted achievement. On a scale of zero to 125, the junior high’s score was 45. “Achievement is where we really suffer the most, getting kids to meet that rhythm that the state wants us to get,” Hill said.
Strategies for the junior high include the Peer Network Leadership Team. Hill said there are three “teacher leaders” on campus and the elementary schools have the same. A culture of reading and departmental professional learning communities also were mentioned.
Hill said the ESSA School Index Score was a C, although it was a 61.57. “In 2019, we were at a 66 with a C,” he said. “In 2020, we didn’t take it. In 2021, we were at a 59.”
Hill said that the “10th grade was just phenomenal. They did a great job in growth. We increased 12 percent in reading. We were the highest in the county, something that I think this district should be proud of. In English and reading, of all the schools in the county, we were the highest school in the county, above state average in reading, English, science and things like that.”
The subpopulations grew, too, with Black students doing “really well, growing at nine points,” Hill said. Economic disadvantaged students grew as well.
Concurrent credit/AP score is above the state average of 52, with a 56, he said. The student engagement score at the state average is at 63; Riverview High School is at 81.5.
Weaknesses for the high school include reading at grade level, weighted achievement, a graduation rate below the state average and the ACT Readiness Score, “which circles around a score of 19 on the ACT,” Hill said. “The state averages 35 percent doing that and we have roughly 25 percent, so we need to grown on our juniors’ ACT.”
The high school strategies for improvement are the Peer Network Leadership Team, culture of reading, departmental PLCs and a career coach.
School board member Jeremy Ramsey asked about reading being a problem. Superintendent Stan Stratton told him it was for “all students.” He said Wit and Wisdom, a comprehensive English language arts curriculum, was implemented last year and eventually it will improve the reading score but it takes time.
Stratton also mentioned the implementation of the 95 percent phonics group this year. “We think we’re going to see growth improvement and I say this all the time, we didn’t get here overnight and we’re not going to get out of it overnight. We are seeing improvement but that’s still a weak point.”
