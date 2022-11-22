All but one of the Riverview School District’s campuses had an ESSA School Index score below a C last spring, according to district principals and Assistant Superintendent Susan Blockburger.

The Every Student Succeeds Act School Index Report grades schools based on five “indicators for success:” achievement toward grade-level proficiency; growth in student achievement; English learner progress toward English language proficiency; four-year adjusted graduation rate/five-year adjusted cohort graduation rate. and school quality and student success as far as reaching educational milestones, readiness criteria such as ACT scores, and “postsecondary success indicators, such as AP credits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.