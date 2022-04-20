All about the interns

Allie Booth exhibit at the Black House

ABOVE: Curator Debbie Higgs shows Searcy artist Randy Smith “Love and Lemons,” one of the works of Allie Booth that is on display through June 5 at the Searcy Art Gallery in the historic Black House at 300 E. Race Ave. Booth graduated from Harding University in December with a degree in fine arts and served an internship at the Black House. Booth, in her artist’s statement, wrote that her mission is to “embrace femininity in the expressionistic outlet that is painting and be a part in the changing of art and artists around the world. The majority of paintings showcase snapshots of life in both flora and fauna from the feminine point of view. Each painting is deeply personal, reflecting my emotions at the time of painting, and I hope you can feel a piece of that emotion.”

LEFT: Debbie Higgs, curator of the Black House, said her new intern is Faylyn Waggoner, a Harding University freshman. Higgs said Waggoner’s grandfather is Don Gann and two of his guitars are on display that visitors will see when they first enter the gallery. Gann lives in Cabot. He is a well-known luthier of resonator guitars for more than 25 years. A more common name for this type of guitar is dobro. Gann’s guitars, Higgs said, have been shipped all over the world. She said Gann designs the guitars, builds them and sings country music.

