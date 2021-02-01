Documents show that the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office believed that if a Jacksonville man accused of impersonating a Kensett police officer had been taken to trial, he likely would have been acquitted “in light of the evidence and because the defendant has an alibi witness.”
Instead, an agreement was reached last week in White County District Court-Searcy Division to pass for one year on misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment in the second degree and theft of property for which Jeremy Dale Kurck, 39, was arrested last April.
Prosecuting attorney Becky McCoy said his next court date would be set for a year out and he will be on the docket.
“If there aren’t any problems – and normally we do this more in domestic relations cases, they are going to counseling or whatever and they don’t want to go forward with the criminal case, we may pass it for a year to make sure there aren’t any more acts of domestic violence or disorderly conducts or anything like that and then we would nolle pros it at the end of the year if there aren’t any more problems,” McCoy said. “If there are more problems we can bring it up at the end of the year or we can wait until he’s regularly scheduled to be on the docket in a year.”
In this particular case, McCoy said, “it’s primarily going to be based on if he does not engage in this kind of conduct and if we don’t have any more complaints about him; as long as he is not charged with anything, not just in White County but anywhere. He stays in Pulaski County and his prior conviction is in Lonoke County. For example, if he got pulled over in Pulaski County for doing similar-type stuff, we could bring ours [case] back up. The court and the state will review his conduct in the next 12 months and ensure that there are no more similar-type allegations.”
A juvenile, who said she was pulled over by a man who allegedly said he was a Kensett police officer, picked out Kurck in a photo lineup. She and her mother were in district court Tuesday along with Kurck and his attorney and they and Judge Eric Kennedy had to agree for the matter to be passed for a year.
Nolle prosequi is Latin for “we shall no longer prosecute.”
A deputy prosecuting attorney, according to McCoy’s statement and documents obtained through a state Freedom of Information Act request, thoroughly reviewed the case file and the evidence with other attorneys in her office.
“She met with the juvenile victim and her mother on several occasions and explained the strengths and weaknesses of the case. Based on the evidence and with the approval of the juvenile victim and her mother, determined this disposition to be the most appropriate,” McCoy wrote in her statement. “Pursuant to Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 3.6 and Rule 3.8, I am prohibited from discussing the evidence in this case, particularly since it remains open.”
On Jan. 25, Deputy Prosecutor Shelby Shelton called the juvenile and her mother to explain that “if the case were to go to trial the following day, an acquittal will be likely ... .” Shelton asked the juvenile and her mother if they still wanted a trial knowing that information and they stated that they wanted the defendant to be held responsible, but they also wanted Shelton to investigate the alibi witness further and call them back.
Shelton called Living Hope Southeast in Little Rock to attempt to find out more information on the alibi witness. A receptionist confirmed that Dr. Thomas Winans worked as a psychologist at the clinic and was working there in May 2020. A phone call with the defense attorney also confirmed that Winans would be testifying in the case.
An affidavit was made Oct. 20, and Winans, a licensed psychologist, wrote that Kurck was one of his current clients and that he informed him that he was arrested at his Jacksonville residence for an alleged incident that happened between 2-2:15 p.m. April 8 in or near Searcy. Winans wrote that Kurck was in his office for a therapy session during that time. He wrote that “Kurck was in the clinic and checked in prior to 2 p.m. and that the appointment was one hour in length and he left the building a few minutes after 3 p.m.”
Kurck had been arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal impersonation after reportedly pulling over the juvenile near Valley Baptist Church and claiming to be a Kensett police officer. A search of his home reportedly yielded an assortment of law enforcement badges and law enforcement duty equipment.
According to Lt. Chancey Warden of the White County Sheriff’s Office, a report was taken from the 15-year-old and her mother. The teen told the sheriff’s office that she was pulled over by a man driving a black car with emergency lights in the window.
“The juvenile said the man unlawfully searched her vehicle after she questioned him if he was supposed to ask if he could search it,” Warden said in a news release. “The juvenile said the man responded to her by telling her, “I do what I want so get out of the [explicit] car.”
When the teen exited the car, the man reportedly pushed her out of the way and began to search the vehicle, and when he was done, he accused her of being drunk and administered a “breathalyzer test.”
The juvenile, according to Warden’s release, said the man refused to give her back her driver’s license and then left to go pull over another vehicle that was in the same area.
In regards to the description of the car the man was driving, the juvenile reportedly said the vehicle had “Kensett Police” on the side but it did not look professional. In other details, the juvenile said the man was white, around 6 feet 2 inches tall, clean shaven with dark hair, brown eyes and very heavy set. The juvenile said the man was not wearing a duty belt and only had a pair of handcuffs.
Warden said a criminal investigation was immediately started and the sheriff’s office contacted Kensett Police Chief John Pollard, who denied having anyone on shift that fit the description of the man the juvenile described, nor did he have a patrol unit to match the vehicle the juvenile described.
Kurck was developed as a suspect and identified by the juvenile as the man who conducted the traffic stop and took her driver’s license, Warden said. “A quick check of Mr. Kurck’s criminal history revealed a previous history of posing as a police officer and was arrested in Lonoke County in 2019 for the same offense.”
The Jacksonville Police Department assisted White County deputies and detectives with the arrest. Kurck was booked into the White County Detention Center for criminal impersonation which is a class D felony; second-degree false imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor; and theft of property, a class A misdemeanor.
In the FOI information, a memo to White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano from McCoy dated Aug. 12 says she reviewed the case file for Kurck for the offenses of impersonation, false imprisonment (second degree) and theft of property. She said that the case could not be filed for several reasons, including that “no physical evidence could be located to corroborate the victim’s claims or identification of Kurck, despite searches in Pulaski and White County counties,” “Kurck’s booking photograph taken April 9, 2020, does not match the physical description given by the victim,” and “video evidence from Valley Baptist Church does not corroborate the victim’s allegations.”
“I do not believe I can prove the above-listed charges beyond a reasonable doubt; therefore, no criminal charges will be filed absent additional information or evidence,” McCoy wrote in the memo. “Posts and photographs of Kurck on Facebook discussing his similar conduct and conviction in Lonoke County shortly before April 8 could have reasonably tainted the victim’s identification of Kurck.”
