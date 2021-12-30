A 27-year-old from Alexander was sentenced earlier this month to three years in prison after being found with 16 credit/debit cards that did not belong to him during a traffic stop in June.
Aaron Lee Railey pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court in a negotiated deal to 14 counts of class D felony theft by receiving (credit/debit card) and class A misdemeanor theft by receiving less or equal to $1,000. He received three years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the felony charges, with 162 days of credit, and a year in the White County Detention Center for the misdemeanor, to run concurrently.
Railey was pulled over June 27 on Arkansas Highway 31 in Beebe for having an expired registration. Because he had “several warrants for his arrest, including a warrant from the Arkansas Board of Parole,” Railey was taken into custody.
The 16 debit/credit cards “that did not belong to Railey nor would he have any legal reason to be in possession of them” were found during a search of his vehicle, Detective Jeremy L. Bokker for the Beebe Police Department wrote in the affidavit. There also was an iPhone inside the vehicle, “complete with a receipt containing the last four digits of one of the stolen credit/debit cards.”
Additional property found to be stolen also reportedly was in the vehicle.
In another case, Corey Terrell Hatchett, 38, of Jacksonville was sentenced to two years in the Department of Correction after pleading guilty to class D felony theft of property and class C misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations in a negotiated deal. He received a year in jail for the misdemeanor charge that runs concurrently with this prison sentence.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Ripka for the Searcy Police Department, Hatchett was arrested for shoplifting after “pushing a shopping cart full of large electronics merchandise” out of the Walmart Supercenter on East Race Avenue on Oct. 24, 2020, around 1:15 p.m. The items were valued at $1,051.70.
When stopped by patrolman JL Tillet, Hatchett reportedly gave the “name and date of birth to a deceased person and did not have identification with him.” He was fingerprinted and identified at the White County Law Enforcement Center, and it was learned that he had a “previous felony conviction for theft of property and previous misdemeanor conviction for obstruction of governmental operations.”
Video footage from Walmart and body camera footage from Tillet were obtained as evidence of the crime.
In another case, Matthew Hunter Lansford, 28, of Beebe was given two years in Arkansas Community Correction after pleading guilty to class C felony forgery.
Lansford was reported to Beebe police Sept. 9, 2019, by his former employer, Jeff’s Auto and Wrecker, for cashing two company checks totaling more than $2,100. The owner of the business said Lansford was not authorized to cash the checks. Additionally, he said that Lansford had stolen a Snap-On jump-pack valued at $301.80 and power saw valued at $200.
Surveillance photos from Centennial Bank “clearly identified” Lansford, who was interviewed by Detective Brad Wiley on Oct. 10, Wiley wrote in the affidavit. Lansford reportedly admitted to cashing the checks, but said he had the owner’s permission. He also said that he had returned the jump-pack to the owner.
Later, the business owner told Wiley that a tow customer had reported to him that “someone” had stolen a cordless nailer valued at $319.34 and digital camera valued at $292.26 from her vehicle while “it was in his impound lot” Aug. 14, 2019. He said that Lansford admitted to the thefts and replaced the property.
All of the stolen property was found at Beebe Pawn Shop, Wiley wrote. The jump-pack and saw had been sold by Lansford on July 16 and the nailer and camera Aug. 16.
