A 40-year-old Mountain View man was given four concurrent, five-year prison sentences after pleading guilty earlier this month to multiple felonies, including lottery fraud, related to a break-in last October at a gas station in Albion.
In addition to the class D felony, Eric Dewayne Adamson pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court on April 12 to class B felony unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate a crime, class D felony theft of property and class C felony commercial burglary. He also was charged as a habitual offender. Adamson was arrested Nov. 11, 2020, and he received 147 days of jail credit after his negotiated deal.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris L. Ellis of the White County Sheriff's Office, Eric and Lindsay Adamson broke into the Albion Mart on Arkansas Highway 16 and stole cartons of cigarettes and $3,967 worth of scratch-off Arkansas lottery tickets. The incident, which caused $1,000 in property damage, was reported by the store's owner on the morning of Oct. 28 after "he was alerted to the break-in by his security company."
After viewing security footage, the suspects reportedly were identified and tracked to a Motel 6 near the Little Rock airport, where Little Rock police officers assisted in their arrest Nov. 11. Several of the items from the burglary, including "numerous" lottery tickets, were found in the motel room, Ellis wrote, and the vehicle seen in the footage was found outside and also had been reported stolen out of Stone County.
Eric Adamson "fully admitted" to the burglary during questioning, while Lindsay Adamson reportedly said the vehicle had been borrowed from a friend and used without her friend's knowledge during the burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.