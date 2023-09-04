The Albion Fire Association is "inviting everybody" to its annual festival for the first time this year, according to Albion Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Blake Harper.
"In the past years, we’ve only invited our fire district," Harper said. "This year, we are opening it up to everybody.”
The festival will be held Sept. 23 beginning at 5 p.m. at 2923 Arkansas Highway 16. Harper said the association will have food trucks, inflatables and a free concert inside the fire station.
“It’s going to be Big Shane Thornton and Luke Williams,” Harper said concerning the entertainment. Thornton is a country artist out of Beebe. Williams, the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards Guitar Player of the Year, is also out of Beebe.
Harper said there also will be a lemonade stand, and the department will have its fire trucks out for children to view.
The Albion Volunteer Fire Department, whose chief is Josh Gibb, covers the Clay area and down toward the Four Mile Hill area. Bringing community members together and giving back to the community are the two reasons Harper said the association is opening its festival to everybody this year. He said it is “to show people what we are about.”
The department, which has 14 firefighters, responds to “brush fires, illegal burns, structure fires, car accidents and mutual aid calls,“ said Harper, who has been with the fire service for six years and with Albion for three. "Any surrounding department that asks for us, we go.”
In the past, Harper said, the department has gone to Pangburn to do a demonstration for the schoolkids. “We kind of gave them safety tips and stuff like that. We have not done that in the past couple of years with COVID and everything.”
He said the demonstrations are absolutely something they will get back to doing.
Harper said being involved in the fire service is like having a second family. “Brothers and sisters, I mean, they have your back no matter what.” He said with a small town, you get to know everybody, too.
