A 50-year-old Alabama woman has been arrested in relation to several break-ins at a mini-storage in Searcy.
Cynthia Gonzalez of Prattville is preliminarily facing seven counts of breaking and entering. She was taken to the White County Detention Center after Officers responded to a call regarding suspicious activity at Red Dot Mini Storage, 2800 S. Main St., around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department. An alarm system had signaled that someone was inside the Red Dot Mini Storage property.
