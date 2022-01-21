Ellie Huff did not get complacent after each of the other three remaining finalists misspelled a word in the sixth round of the 42nd annual White County Spelling Bee final Friday. She got complacency.
As she did with each word she was given, the seventh-grader from Ahlf Junior High School meticulously spelled her final word correctly in Round 7 on the Administration Auditorium stage at Harding University to win the bee. She advances to the Arkansas State Spelling Bee, which will be held March 5 at The Vines Center in Little Rock.
It took six more rounds to determine the alternate, with Joe Boone, an eighth-grader at Ahlf, claiming the spot by spelling endorphin. Third-place finisher Amalie Quiroz, a fifth-grader at Southwest Middle School, had spelled balsamic wrong in Round 12 while Boone spelled cudgel to get to his second-place-winning word.
After stepping off stage with the trophy she received, Huff told The Daily Citizen that she was participating in the county bee for the third time, finishing second the previous two years.
“I was in the virtual one last year,” she said. “I got second place but i think that was because of the increasingly harder words that they put in that I was not expecting. It was a really weird year.” Under the different format of last year’s bee because of COVID-19, Huff spelled 15 of 20 words correctly while the winner, White County Central’s Luke Jones, spelled 17.
To prepare for this year’s bee, Huff said her dad “bought the list about five months ago and we were studying for the school bee and studying some of the county words.” Once she won the school bee, “we started studying the county words pretty intensely.”
“When we took road trips we would practice in the car. Sometimes we would practice in the afternoon,” she said. “It was usually in the evening and we had this thing called the dot system – if I got a word wrong, my dad would put the dot by the word and I had to get it right twice.” Huff said they also marked “words I got right but I wasn’t very sure about.”
On Friday, Huff stood out during the final by repeatedly asking for definitions and even the country of origin as she took her time to get the spelling right. She didn’t rush through any spelling.
“Winning has been my goal ever since I got out on ‘gossamer’ two years ago,” she said. Huff added that the level of difficulty this year wasn’t that high, especially for the words she had to spell.
“They were pretty easy,” she said. “There were some that other people got that I thought if I had gotten that I probably would have not spelled it right, just because it has been a while. But they weren’t very hard.”
Huff’s dad, James, was in attendance during the final, having served as an eighth-grade judge at the bee. After she won, he said “I always choke up.”
“I am super proud of her,” James Huff said. “She did so much hard work. She has been going for this goal for a while. She was a county runner-up for two years, so she has been really excited about this possibility of competing in state.”
The three students were among 16 to reach the final. Others students who made the county bee were:
Bald Knob: Sixth-graders Will Watkins and Jackson Tayler (alternate: Cali Bumpous); seventh-graders Isabell Davis and Jace Haynes (alternate: Zoey Grim); and eighth-graders Zachary Harris and Jarret Young (alternate: Kadance Grissom).
Beebe: Fifth-graders Kyran Stillman and Leonna Beecham (alternate: Trey Chandler); sixth-graders Saige Lopez and Dane Schmidt (alternate: Harley Gibson-Rector); seventh-graders Payton Drennan and Melinda Lowery (alternate: Braydon Nichols); and eight-graders Abigail Ruelle and Christian Lopez (alternate: Issac Dunn).
Bradford: Fifth-graders Hudson Mannon and Jayce Chancler (alternate: Jon Whitener); sixth-graders Daniel Britton and Cloey Leonard (alternate: Anna Swiney); seventh-graders Cameron Addington and Conner Wood; and eighth-graders Sophie Swiney and Cooper Robinson (alternate: Lilah Smith).
Crosspointe Preparatory: Sixth-grader Isaac Etheridge and seventh-grader Micah Linderman.
Harding Academy: Fifth-graders Luke Hoggard and Cortlyn Sipe (alternate: Ashton Stone); sixth-graders Annalee Stork and Kambrie Wallace (alternate: Katie-Marie Brooks); seventh-graders Braden Kemper and Tanner Simmons (alternate: Rhett Watson); and eighth-graders Elaina Mitchell and Annalee Brooks.
Pangburn: Fifth-graders Kendra Sain and Claire Klapp (alternate: Levi Horne); sixth-graders Xavier Boyd and Alli McDougal (alternate: David Vasquez); and seventh-graders Landon Cook and Jacob Tucker.
Riverview Judsonia: Fifth-graders Delaney Duran and Jaylee Robinson (alternate: Weston Pearrow), and sixth-graders Tamberlyn Moore and Dani-Lynn Schmidt (alternate: M’Leah Taylor).
Riverview Kensett: Fifth-graders Avery Douglas and Corban Aldridge (alternate: Bentley Davis), and sixth-graders Carly Steward and Casen Orr (alternate: Perla Martinez).
Riverview Junior High: Seventh-graders Harlee Harmon and Zaibrien Williams (alternate: Jacee Arnold), and eighth-graders Wyatt Swanson and Dixie Holloway (alternate: Faith Clause).
Southwest Middle School: Fifth-grader Lena Grady (alternate: Heidi Ford) and sixth-graders Lily Smith and Lila Osborne (alternate: Reed Fraser).
Ahlf Junior High: Seventh-grader Daniel Loggins (alternate: Aurora Long), and eighth-grader Ben Harrison (alternate: Chloe Allred).
White County Central: Fifth-graders Williams MaGruder and Greenlee Brown (alternate: Ben Brown); sixth-graders Marisol Perez and Josie Scoggins (alternate: Lauren Froud); and seventh-graders Luke Jones and Mya Jones (alternate: Jayden Smith).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.