White County Judge Lisa Brown will be a member of the inaugural Little Rock Air Force Base Regional Planning Committee after the Quorum Court authorized her to enter into a specified intergovernmental agreement creating and establishing the committee.
The resolution was sponsored by the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee, which heard from the civil attorney for Pulaski County at a committee meeting.
“This is an intergovernmental planning committee for the Air Force base,” Brown said. “White County is involved because of the landing drop zone in the western part of the county.
“They don’t anticipate any need for White County to do anything. They expect a once-a-year meeting. If we were situated closer to the base and we wanted to develop a housing development or something nearby, they would want to be involved in that. It [the resolution] just says that I enter into an agreement, that White County will be a part of that committee and as judge, I would be the committee member for White County.”
Brown said this has been a long process. Former White County Judge Michael Lincoln was part of the development of the committee for two or three years, she said. “There was a grant to fund this. Basically what the attorney said was by entering into this agreement. we’re telling the federal government that we are happy the Air Force base is in Arkansas and we support their efforts.”
The interlocal agreement includes Austin, Cabot, Jacksonville, Maumelle, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Ward and Faulkner and Lonoke counties.
KATV, Channel 7, reported in April that the Pulaski County Quorum Court had passed an ordinance to enter into an interlocal agreement to create the LRAFB Regional Planning Committee, touted in a news release as “the first of its kind in the U.S. that local jurisdictions took the initiative to voluntarily form in order to promote compatibility of local development around a military base.”
KATV reported that, according to the news release, “the committee will be a formal commitment between cities and counties with land use and planning authority to work together to ensure development around the LRAFB is consistent with the base’s mission.”
Fogleman said the idea to have a committee started while the county was participating in a U.S. Department of Defense-funded conditional use study of the base over the past four years. He said it was the recommendation of the study that the county “ensure consistency in the base’s present mission.”
“The creation of the LRAFB Regional Planning Committee demonstrates that central Arkansas is committed to the continued presence and success of the LRAFB, and its commitment is more than lip service – it is tangible,” Fogleman said.
The base “is the home of the C-130 and holds the largest fleet of the cargo aircraft in the world,” according to the Arkansas Advocate. “The 19th Airlift Wing – the base’s host wing – has responsibilities that range from supplying humanitarian relief to disaster zones, to airdropping supplies and troops into the heart of combat areas.
“The base also hosts the 314th Airlift Wing, which trains C-130 crews from other service branches and 47 partner countries; the Arkansas National Guard’s 189th Airlift Wing, which provides C-130H training and responds to state emergencies; and the 913th Airlift Group, a reserve component that provides global combat airlift support.”
The base opened in 1955, has more than 5,000 active military personnel and is one of the largest employers in Arkansas, according to the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
Retired Col. Rob Ator, director of military affairs at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the purpose of the committee would be to help align the governing bodies so they have “similar rules in place” concerning the base.
“The whole point of it is to proactively set some rules in place so that the community and the base thrive at the same time,” he said.
Justice Bobby Burns said last week that even though all White County has is a drop zone, “maybe we still have a little authority about some things.” Brown said, “If we try to put in a cell tower, if somebody did near that drop zone that might interfere with the planes … .”
Justice Joel Pritchett said, “I do believe it could also affect the Searcy Municipal Airport.”
Brown said if there was “some sort of disaster” at the base, “Searcy airport is a mutual partner.” She said she thinks that is something that is already in place, though.
All of the justices except Burns, Pritchett and Allen King voted in favor of the agreement.
