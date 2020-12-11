The White County Aging Program won Nonprofit Business of the Year while Harps Food Store was named Business of the Year on Friday at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony.
The chamber has held the event in person for the past 73 years, but went virtual this year because of COVID-19. Bryan Burks, who is serving as vice chairman of the chamber this year, hosted the program and said, “Typically, this is a banquet and an evening dinner and a chance to sit down and enjoy some food, fellowship and catch up with each other.”
Holly Arnold, the assistant program director for the White County Aging Program, accepted the Nonprofit Business of the Year Award.
“We serve approximately 250 to 300 seniors, whether it be households or individuals every month,” Arnold said. “Our focus is senior citizens, any senior that is over the age of 60 is welcome here. Right now since we are not able to have the seniors in the center, they are doing porch bingo and porch exercises. They love the bingo so much because it helps them get supplies for their homes.”
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Steve Foster, who joined the chamber board in 2016. He has served as treasurer, vice chairman and chairman of the board. In 2020, he led the fundraising efforts for the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce building at 2323 S. Main St.
Foster volunteers at the Humane Society of Searcy and at the Searcy Municipal Airport. He also has offered his time and helicopter for the ball drop at the chamber’s golf tournaments.
“It is quite an honor to be recognized as the volunteer of the year,” Foster said. He said thinking about all the interactions he has had with members throughout the years, he is always amazed how people who run businesses or work for businesses that are members of the chamber not only do their jobs and raise their families but they also “spend an enormous amount of time volunteering for a cause they believe in.”
The Emerging Business of the Year Award went to One Life Wellness at 901 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway. The award was accepted by Dr. Joseph Dugger and Lance Kemper, a physician’s assistant, primary care and clinical orthopedics.
The award for Business of the Year was accepted by Travan Taylor, manager of Harps Food Store No. 136. Taylor said the award means a lot to Harps and he said he accepted it with great gratitude.
“I have been a big advocate on making sure if you give back to your community, the community will give back to you,” he said. ... “When I got here three years ago, I was always a big advocate on being involved in the community.
“Our leading thing is our blessing baskets. I can’t take the credit on ‘I started it.’ I just took it and ran with what another store manager in Mountain View started. The community of Searcy has been so giving about it.”
He said when the program was started at the store in 2018, it did 23 baskets. “We were only able to feed 23 families. Then at Christmas, I did more than what I expected to do; we did 224.”
“Last year, we did a record number on Thanksgiving with 560. So we got to help feed 560 families. Totaling all together in the past few years, we have fed over 1,300 families,” Taylor said.
The 2020 Leadership Searcy Award went to Amber Walker of First Community Bank. She received the honor for “displaying great leadership qualities” while being a Leadership Searcy class member.
