Two Searcy restaurants remain delinquent in their payment of the city’s advertising and promotions tax, and measures are being taken by the city to get them to comply, according to City Attorney Buck Gibson.
The two delinquent businesses are Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries at 212 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway and El Paraiso Acapulco at 1404 E. Race Ave. Certified public accountant Tim Blansett, who handles financials for the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission, told the commission at its Tuesday meeting that the businesses were not in compliance as of Monday and confirmed to The Daily Citizen on Friday that they still were not complying.
Another noncompliant restaurant, The Noodle House at 2412 E. Race Ave., finally applied for an A&P license last Friday and picked up their permit Monday, Blansett said.
Gibson said the city’s Code Enforcement Department has been “very, very good” in helping to enhance compliance. He said he approved two affidavits for citations on Monday.
Searcy Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb said his department only gets involved when the commission “informs us” that businesses haven’t paid their A&P taxes. “They don’t tell us to write them a citation, but they tell us they haven’t complied with the A&P code of ordinances,” Webb said.
He said a problem with Hwy 55 is that it is “owned by someone that is not here.”
“We go down to write them a citation for not complying with the A&P and we get down there and the only persons that are down there is the cook and some waitresses, nobody really responsible for paying the A&P is there,” Webb said. “Instead of writing a ticket to one of them who aren’t really responsible for it, an affidavit can be written for those. Someone doesn’t need to be present for that to happen.”
Webb said then someone representing the restaurant would have to appear in court with the affidavit, “same way as a citation.”
Under the revocation or suspension-renewal section of the A&P ordinance, section 17-7-7 states that “whenever a person to whom an A&P tax permit has been issued fails to comply with any provision of this ordinance, including any rule or regulation prescribed by the commission from time to time, the commission, through its designated representative, shall give notice to the person of an intention to revoke the A&P tax permit.
“The person may, within (10) days after receipt of the Notice of Intent to Revoke the A&P tax permit, apply to the commission for a hearing. ... Failure of the person to appear at the hearing shall be grounds for the commission to remove the taxpayer’s A&P tax permit.”
The permit revocation can be appealed to White County Circuit Court within 30 days for a trial, and appealed from there to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Any revoked or suspended permit may be renewed by filing proper returns and payment of all A&P taxes due “or removal of any other cause of revocation or suspension. It shall be unlawful for any person subject to the A&P tax to transact business within the city of Searcy when the A&P tax permit is revoked or suspended.”
