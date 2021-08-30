It didn’t take long after White County Judge Michael Lincoln recently announced that he will not be seeking re-election for a couple of candidates to say they will be running to replace him.
The two candidates are Lincoln’s administrative assistant Lisa Brown and Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson, although they won’t be able to file to run for the office until next year.
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said Monday that information on the filing period is still forthcoming from the state. “I know it’s going to be in February, but I do not know the exact dates yet.” The primaries will be held May 3.
Brown said she has decided to run because “I love to serve. I thoroughly enjoy serving the citizens in my role now and I feel like I have more to offer.”
“I’m knowledgable; I’m qualified for the county judge’s job,” Brown said. “I can step into the position on day one and know exactly what is expected of the county judge from all aspects of being responsible – from being responsible for county buildings to county roads, 911, OEM [Office of Emergency Management], veterans.
“I work in those aspects already and it’s a great thing to be able to help the citizens when they have a concern or an issue they need from road complaints to private family cemeteries. I have been dealing with one of those for about a month and we finally got that all squared away and those folks are happy. If feels good to help folks.”
Grayson mentioned that he has run against Lincoln in the past and has “always prepared to serve the people of White County, all of the people of White County.
“Matter of fact, that was my campaign slogan, focused on the needs of all of White County. I just found a hat that said that,” Grayson said. “I have been thinking about it [the county judge’s position] and thought about it before I ran for mayor, but it wasn’t open because it opened up to the first four-year term this last time. so I knew he [Lincoln] was going to hold it for four years.
“I love my city and I want to do all I can for Bald Knob and I just think I can do more for Bald Knob and all the other little towns in the county and all of these communities because I understand road work, I understand water and I have developed working relationships with a lot of new agencies, state agencies.”
Grayson said he has always respected Lincoln and enjoyed working with him on different things.
Both Grayson and Brown were born and raised in White County.
Brown grew up in Judsonia, graduating from Judsonia High School in 1985. She said she attended Arkansas State University-Beebe for two years, studying elementary education. She said she got married and went to work, helping her husband, George, on their farm. She said they have cattle. Brown said they have been married 33 years and live west of Searcy on Mt. Pisgah Road.
“I have got 16 years in county government and 12 years prior to that in White County District Court, which is government,” Brown said. She said in district court, she was a deputy clerk. “All of my 16 years at county government has been in the county judge’s office as his administrative assistant.”
“In my role as the judge’s assistant, I handle the bidding for all county projects. I handle the county budget. I work closely with the road department in bidding for materials. I do the county road department inventory and the county judge’s inventory. I prepare court orders for the court to sign. I prepare 90 percent of their resolutions and ordinances that go before the Quorum Court ... of course, all kinds of correspondence and scheduling.”
Grayson graduated from Bald Knob High School in 1975, then he said he went to the University of Central Arkansas at Conway for two weeks before getting out to start working on his farm with his dad. After a while, Grayson said he went to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to get his basics and stayed for one year. “I really enjoyed it down there, but my roommate wanted to move to Jonesboro so I moved to Jonesboro and I went a year there and started on the pipeline for a little bit. I didn’t go to school the next year, so I stayed out a semester and went back to [ASU-]Beebe to finish an associate’s degree in general studies.”
Looking back, Grayson, who has been a newspaper owner and concert promoter, said he started running for county judge in the 1990s. He also ran for mayor five times, getting elected to his first term in 2018 by beating then-Mayor Beth Calhoun and former Mayor Bob Carpenter.
”I got married in 1993 and ran for mayor and didn’t win,” Grayson said. “I ran for county judge and thought I did quite well. I ran as a Democrat for a couple of times because I was raised as a Democrat and the parties were just different back then. I told the county Republican committee the other day that I ran a couple of times as a Democrat and I ran once as an independent so therefore I feel like I can bring a unified approach by running as a Republican now.”
Grayson understands that by running for county judge he won’t be able to run for re-election as mayor because “you can only be on the ballot one time.”
“Running for county judge will be my exit strategy for being mayor, but I still plan on doing my best to help Bald Knob grow by trying to develop my commercial property out on the highway because that is the next place the city is growing to,” he said.
