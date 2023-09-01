The Bald Knob School District’s Early Childhood Center has “grown by 26 spots” this school year, according to the center’s director, Shannon Hazelwood, after “adding infants and toddlers to our program.”

“Eighteen out of the 20 infant spots are filled,” Hazelwood told the Bald Knob School Board on Monday. “Twenty-three out of the 31 toddler spots are filled. Forty out of our 40 pre-K spots have been filled.”

