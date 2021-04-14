A 31-year-old Cabot man accused of raping a teenager remained incarcerated in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon on a $150,000 bond after being booked Friday afternoon.
A warrant for the arrest of Charles Lee Russell was issued in late February at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charge. He is also being charged as a habitual offender.
The rape reportedly happened at a residence in Beebe in December 2019. The juvenile, under the age of 15, was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County.
She said she “had gone to spend the night” at the residence, according to the affidavit written by Capt. Steven Hall of the Beebe Police Department, and was in the bedroom when Russell entered and “forcibly” had sex with her, leaving quickly when he “heard his girlfriend’s car pull into the driveway.” The teenager also reportedly said she left quickly and went home.
Two witnesses reportedly confirmed that before they went to sleep, both Russell and the alleged victim were in the residence and “in the proximity of the bedroom.”
A DNA analysis showed “a partial male DNA profile was found” in medical evidence collected and sent to the state Crime Lab.
Russell “did not cooperate with the investigation” during an interview attempt, Hall wrote. He is scheduled for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on May 4 at 9 a.m.
