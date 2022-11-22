The defense for an accused murderer has asked that evidence concerning the fatal shooting victim’s handgun be excluded from the trial scheduled for next month.
Toney B. Brasuell of the Brasuell Law Firm PLLC of Little Rock filed his motion in White County Circuit Court last Tuesday. Circuit Judge Mark Pate had not issued a ruling yet as of Tuesday morning, and a pre-trial hearing was continued last Wednesday.
Robert Unique Hurd, 20, is set to face a jury Dec. 13-16 on charges of class Y felony capital murder and class D felony theft of property (firearm) in the April 29 shooting death of Eric Kalas, 38, of Searcy. Hurd has remained in custody on no bond in the White County Detention Center since his arrest May 14, 2020.
Hurd’s attorney wrote in his amended motion in limine that a weapon that may have been owned by the victim was found in Horn Lake, Miss., around Aug. 20, 2020, and that “the state will attempt to link the weapon to the defendant either by inference, impression or insinuation.” However, Brasuell wrote that there is no evidence tying the weapon to Hurd, so it should not be admitted as evidence because any “probative value” it has “is outweighed by its prejudicial effect.”
Hurd reportedly demanded the handgun, a Springfield 9mm that Kalas previously had shown him and was known to carry for self-defense, before shooting Kalas.
Kalas was found on the ground in front of the residence at 801 Randall Drive with multiple gunshot wounds after Searcy officers responded to a shots fired call at 2:19 p.m. April 29, according to the affidavit written by Detective Tim Smith of the Searcy Police Department.
“Officers kept pressure on the wounds until EMS [emergency medical services] personnel arrived and transported Mr. Kalas to Unity Health ER, where he later died of his wounds,” Smith wrote.
Officers reportedly obtained a search warrant for the residence and interviewed a witness who said he was at the residence at the time of the murder and saw Hurd shoot Kalas multiple times.
According to the affidavit, the witness said he and Hurd had been staying at the residence with the homeowner for a while and Kalas had come by to visit with the homeowner. The witness reportedly was told by Hurd, “I am about to crash out today.” He reportedly responded, “Bro no, quit with that [expletive].”
The next thing he looked over and saw, Smith wrote, was Hurd pointing a red Tec-9 at Kalas and Hurd saying, “Give me yo strap before I kill you.” The witness reportedly said that Hurd said it two times, and that is when he saw Hurd shoot Kalas. The witness reportedly explained that “crash out” is a street term for shooting someone and “strap” is a handgun.
“Witness 1 also demonstrated for detectives Hurd’s action and explained that Hurd was at the threshold of the open front door facing out and Kalas was facing Hurd either on the porch or just off it,” Smith wrote.
After the shots were fired by Hurd, he ran out the back door of the residence and “he was scared for his life,” the witness reportedly said. When officers arrived at the scene, “the handgun that Kalas was known to carry was missing,” Smith wrote.
Hurd, who had been living in Searcy, was retrieved after he fled the area by West Memphis police.
West Memphis Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston told The Daily Citizen, “We got a call into our dispatch center just before 9 a.m. Thursday [May 14] that he [Hurd] was outside a residence at 509 Parkway and we actually sent our Violent Crimes Suppression Unit out to the scene and he was downside at the house ... they made contact at the house and they got consent to search the house from the homeowner. And as they searched the house, they found him in a closet in the back bedroom.”
According to Langston, officers didn’t have “any issues whatsoever” when taking Hurd into custody.
Hurd had been out on bail at the time of the shooting for two counts of attempted murder in a separate case. That case also was continued last week.
According to the affidavit by Detective Greg Mote of the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to shots being fired at the intersection of Woodlane Drive and Beebe-Capps Expressway on Oct. 3, 2019.
Officer Jason Denison reportedly observed a red Dodge truck in the area that match dispatch’s description and made contact with the driver. The alleged victim stated that “a Black male wearing green shorts and a white shirt, who also had dreadlocks, had just shot at him several times before fleeing around the apartment building.”
Dennison reportedly spoke with the other alleged victim, who stated that the suspect was her son, Hurd, and he had reportedly shot at the two of them.
“She stated that they had dropped her son off at an apartment on Woodlane and he had come out and just started shooting at them,” Mote wrote.
Two employees from Westside Family Medical Clinic reportedly witnessed the shooting, and their descriptions of the suspect matched Hurd.
Hurd was later detained at the Skyline Square Apartments, according to the affidavit, and on the ground where he was located were two handguns, one of which matched the brass casings Mote had found on Woodlane.
