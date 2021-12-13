The Bald Knob City Council discussed last week how to pay for its new fire station, including the possibility of seeking voter approval to rededicate the current half-cent sales and use tax and restructure a 2016 bond issue.
About $800,000 is needed to “finish out” the new fire station after the city received a low bid of $1.2 million, Bald Knob Fire Chief Danny Holobaugh said last week. He said the city has the rest “on hand already.”
A memorandum to Mayor Barth Grayson and the council from Stephens Public Finance of Little Rock gave rededicating the tax and restructuring the bond issue as a way to generate construction funds.
Stephens Public Finance Senior Vice President Jack Truemper spoke to the council about three possible ways to generate construction funds next year.
The first one had $600,000 in construction funds with an estimated true interest cost, based off today’s market, of 1.085 percent with a maximum annual payment of $192,800 on a repayment term of five years and a project payoff term of four years.
Scenario 2 had construction funds of $1.2 million with an estimated true interest cost of 2.21 percent. The maximum annual payment would be $193,597 with a repayment term of nine years and a project payoff term of seven years.
Scenario 3 had construction funds of $3.7 million with an estimated true interest cost of 2.61 percent. The maximum annual payment would be $193,769 with a 30-year repayment term and a project payoff term of 22 years.
The 2016 bond issue is projected to be paid in full March 1, 2023. The memorandum said in making projections, the last 12 months’ sales tax collections of $242,480 was used and assumed zero percent growth.
“We are going to have to put this to the voters the simplest, easy way we can, the less time it takes to pay it off,” Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said.
Truemper said, “That’s typically what it would be. It would be you raise an x amount of dollars, this is what the project is and how long the tax is out there.”
Grayson asked Truemper how cities handle multiple bond issue needs for different projects, and Truemper told him, “You have to vote on each question. You have to vote a certain amount of bonds for each question. So let’s say question one is the fire station and let’s say you raise $800,000 instead of the $1.06, then you’d be voting bonds for $800,000.”
With a sales tax, Truemper said every project has to be approved by the voters, “whether it’s one project or 10 projects.”
City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools said she liked the second scenario “because it pays for the fire station in its entirety and we don’t have to be concerned that we only have this much for this and we have enough money for that, and it says it will pay off in seven years.”
The $1.2 million was more than double the projected cost to build Bald Knob Fire Station No. 3 on a 2-acre lot purchased by the city in February 2020 on Pinewood Drive from Bald Knob Industrial Development Corp.
“The reason for putting that building out there is to be able to move some trucks that we need here at City Hall that we’ve got across the tracks,” Holobaugh said in November.
The current station is a 30-by-40-foot building, he said.
“You can’t put a truck in it, and then getting in and out of there at City Hall, especially on a court date, it’s tough. We projected we could build it for $550,000, then it went to $1.2 million,” Holobaugh said. “Now hopefully we can figure out some funding to do the whole thing at one time. That’s kind of where we are right now.”
