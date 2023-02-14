The Searcy School District is serving about 120 students, from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, for whom “English is not their first language, according to Migrant Program Director Jaclyn Seiders.
“If they live in our district, we start serving them as soon as they are 3 years old,” said Seiders, who has worked in the school district for 15 years but is in her first year as the Migrant Program director. “... It’s just so exciting to be a part of these programs, supporting our students that English is their second language or their third language, maybe even their fourth language.”
Seiders said she thinks sometimes there is some misunderstanding, even with the staff, of what the Migrant Program is and how students qualify, which she said is the biggest question she gets.
“Students and their families had to have moved across [the] district line within the past three years for either temporary or seasonal agricultural or fishing work” in order to qualify, she said, adding that it is “a federally funded program.”
At the beginning of each school year, the district sends home an “agriculture survey,” where the parents are asked if they have left to do any of those temporary or seasonal jobs because, Seiders said, every time they move, their three years of eligibility restarts. She said parents often ask why they have to fill the survey out each year. It is because there are students who move during the summer and “now their three years extend.”
The thing that is “great” about the migrant population in Searcy, Seiders said, is that the city is a home base for a lot of the families. “We’re different than a lot of the other schools, even in our co-op. Our families are here during the school year and it’s during the summer that they leave for work and then they come back because they want their kids back in our school.”
The district does have migrant students who are “highly mobile” but Seiders said there are also migrant students who stay in the district from kindergarten through 12th grade. Seiders called that “unique for that population of students.”
One thing the district has done this year that Seiders is “very proud of” is engaged students in kindergarten-fifth grade in the Wit and Wisdom literacy curriculum. “We know how important it is to get books into the hands of our kids, and high-quality books, and to help open up the language of what they are learning at school.”
Seiders said a good look was given at some of the titles from that module that students would be reading in the classroom. Ones she could find in Spanish, she ordered to be sent home with students so when the teachers were reading a particular book, the students know what the story is and who the characters are and “now they can be a part of engaging in the conversation and do the tasks that are asked of them from the teachers.”
In-classroom “migrant tutoring” also was discussed. Seiders said the district has four migrant paraprofessionals. She said some of the students when they were struggling asked a paraprofessional to come to their high school math class with them. “For a high schooler to ask an adult to come into their classroom to help them shows they value that service and relationship,” she said.
Connecting migrant families and the community is something else Seiders has been trying to do this school year. She mentioned a back-to-school event tailored specifically for Spanish-speaking families. She said the district brings in translators and have computers and the paperwork ready.
“It is a daunting task even if you speak English to complete the registration process and so we are able to help those families get enrolled before school,” she said, adding that the district tries “to track these kids down and they’re trying to get their schedules.”
Seiders said she thinks almost 40 students were helped in completing the paperwork process this year.
The Wilbur D. Mills Educational Cooperative supports the program and has brought in some college representatives to share with the students about scholarships, ACT testing and applications, she said. “We hosted that for our region, so our migrant program is becoming even an anchor within our area that other schools in our region, that the co-ops are coming to Searcy to help get information.”
Widening the experiences that migrant families have in the community is one of Seiders’ passions. She said a lot of students leave school and then they go home and maybe go to Walmart but that is about the extent of their experiences.
“I would wager to say that many of these students haven’t been to the Little Rock Zoo, so we brought the Little Rock Zoo here and they brought four animals that night,” she said. “We had 100 people that came and we had a translator that was translating the entire presentation. We had pizza beforehand. We had bags that went home with the students that had non-fiction books about animals and strategies for how to read with your kid in English and Spanish and even hygiene kits.”
The next parent event will be April 20 from 5:30-7: p.m. in the Sidney Deener Elementary School cafeteria. “We are going to have about 10 to 15 learning stations and community partners there,” Seiders said. “The families can go and visit and engage in learning activities with their kid and then be given supplies and directions so they can play those games at home.”
