Explaining Migrant Program

Jaclyn Seiders explains her current role as Migrant Program director for the Searcy School District. Assistant Superintendent Dean Stanley is also pictured.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

The Searcy School District is serving about 120 students, from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, for whom “English is not their first language, according to Migrant Program Director Jaclyn Seiders.

“If they live in our district, we start serving them as soon as they are 3 years old,” said Seiders, who has worked in the school district for 15 years but is in her first year as the Migrant Program director. “... It’s just so exciting to be a part of these programs, supporting our students that English is their second language or their third language, maybe even their fourth language.”

